Ukraine awaits Turkish President Erdogan's visit

Ukraine and Turkey have set up a joint working group on reconstruction. A visit by a Turkish delegation and President Erdogan is expected, and Turkish companies are actively involved in Ukraine's defense projects.
This year, Ukraine and Turkey established a joint reconstruction working group, and Ukraine expects a Turkish delegation to visit in the near future. They also expect a visit from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. According to UNN, this was stated by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga during a joint press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, which took place as part of his visit to Ankara.
We are grateful for the active participation of Turkish companies in the reconstruction of Ukraine. We would welcome an increase in their presence and projects. This year, we have established a relevant joint working group and look forward to the visit of a Turkish delegation to Ukraine in the near future. We also look forward to President Erdogan's visit
He noted that defense cooperation is one of the most dynamic areas in Ukrainian-Turkish cooperation.
Sibiga reminded that Turkish business is strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities right now. Baykar is building a plant, and STM is building Ivan Mazepa and Ivan Vyhovsky corvettes for the Navy. Other projects are also underway.
In January, Ukraine and Turkey established a joint reconstruction task force and developed priority areas of cooperation, including the restoration of road infrastructure and the construction of temporary bridges and overpasses on key routes, projects to restore and develop water transport infrastructure, protect critical infrastructure, and restore housing, among others.
