Siberia seeks Croatia's support for Ukraine's path to the EU and NATO

Sibiga held talks with his Croatian counterpart Gordan Grlić Radman during the Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit in Dubrovnik. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga briefed Radman on the current situation at the frontline, thanked him for Croatia's military and political support, and outlined Ukraine's key defense needs. The ministers discussed important issues of bilateral relations, in particular, strengthening of Croatian support for Ukraine in countering Russian aggression and Croatia's participation in the implementation of the Peace Formula.

During the talks, Sibiga expressed his gratitude for the medical rehabilitation of Ukrainian defenders in Croatia, noting that more than 800 children of military personnel have already received rehabilitation this year.

Grlić Radman assured of Croatia's readiness to continue supporting Ukraine on its path to the EU and NATO. The two sides agreed to provide expert support to Ukraine, drawing on Croatia's experience in its accession to the European Union.

The ministers also discussed cooperation on international platforms such as the United Nations and the importance of joint efforts to prevent Russian representatives from joining the governing bodies of international organizations. Sibiga emphasized that Ukraine appreciates Croatia's support in these matters.

At the end of the meeting, the ministers discussed further structuring of cooperation at the regional level, emphasizing the importance of coordinating efforts to address common challenges.

