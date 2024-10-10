Siberia seeks Croatia's support for Ukraine's path to the EU and NATO

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 28, 02:48 PM
February 28, 03:20 PM
February 28, 05:55 PM
February 28, 06:08 PM
February 28, 06:35 PM
February 28, 02:39 PM
February 28, 09:20 AM
February 28, 06:23 AM
February 27, 01:15 PM
February 27, 11:50 AM
February 28, 03:20 PM
February 28, 02:48 PM
February 28, 09:59 AM
February 28, 09:03 AM
February 26, 05:09 PM
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 57031 views

The foreign ministers of Ukraine and Croatia held talks during the Dubrovnik summit. They discussed military support, Ukraine's European integration, and cooperation on international platforms.

Sibiga held talks with his Croatian counterpart Gordan Grlić Radman during the Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit in Dubrovnik. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga briefed Radman on the current situation at the frontline, thanked him for Croatia's military and political support, and outlined Ukraine's key defense needs. The ministers discussed important issues of bilateral relations, in particular, strengthening of Croatian support for Ukraine in countering Russian aggression and Croatia's participation in the implementation of the Peace Formula.

During the talks, Sibiga expressed his gratitude for the medical rehabilitation of Ukrainian defenders in Croatia, noting that more than 800 children of military personnel have already received rehabilitation this year.

Grlić Radman assured of Croatia's readiness to continue supporting Ukraine on its path to the EU and NATO. The two sides agreed to provide expert support to Ukraine, drawing on Croatia's experience in its accession to the European Union.

The ministers also discussed cooperation on international platforms such as the United Nations and the importance of joint efforts to prevent Russian representatives from joining the governing bodies of international organizations. Sibiga emphasized that Ukraine appreciates Croatia's support in these matters.

At the end of the meeting, the ministers discussed further structuring of cooperation at the regional level, emphasizing the importance of coordinating efforts to address common challenges.

Ukraine and Croatia signed an agreement on long-term cooperation09.10.24, 15:19 • 11920 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarPolitics
ministerstvo-zakordonnykh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
natoNATO
united-nationsUnited Nations
european-unionEuropean Union
andrii-yermakAndriy Yermak
croatiaCroatia
ukraineUkraine

