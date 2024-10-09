ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 57981 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 102398 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 165317 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 136921 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142593 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138806 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181395 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112046 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172107 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104734 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Ukraine and Croatia signed an agreement on long-term cooperation

Ukraine and Croatia signed an agreement on long-term cooperation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 11921 views

President Zelenskyy meets with Croatian Prime Minister Plenkovic. A long-term support agreement covering defense assistance, demining, rehabilitation, and Ukraine's European integration is signed.

Ukraine and Croatia have signed an Agreement on Long-Term Support and Cooperation between the two countries. This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Zelenskyy meets with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic. 

Defense assistance and cooperation, humanitarian demining, rehabilitation of our children and wounded soldiers, rebuilding of Ukraine, and our European integration were the topics of our talks. Today we also signed an agreement on long-term support and cooperation between our countries. Together we will develop cooperation between our defense industries. Croatia will continue to provide equipment and share its expertise in humanitarian demining

- said the President of Ukraine.

He also thanked Croatia for every manifestation of support for our state and people.

The Office of the President of Ukraine has already published the text of the Agreement on Long-Term Cooperation and Support between Ukraine and the Republic of Croatia.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
office-of-the-president-of-ukraineOffice of the President of Ukraine
croatiaCroatia
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

