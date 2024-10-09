Ukraine and Croatia signed an agreement on long-term cooperation

Ukraine and Croatia have signed an Agreement on Long-Term Support and Cooperation between the two countries. This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Zelenskyy meets with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic.

Defense assistance and cooperation, humanitarian demining, rehabilitation of our children and wounded soldiers, rebuilding of Ukraine, and our European integration were the topics of our talks. Today we also signed an agreement on long-term support and cooperation between our countries. Together we will develop cooperation between our defense industries. Croatia will continue to provide equipment and share its expertise in humanitarian demining - said the President of Ukraine.

He also thanked Croatia for every manifestation of support for our state and people.

The Office of the President of Ukraine has already published the text of the Agreement on Long-Term Cooperation and Support between Ukraine and the Republic of Croatia.