Péter Magyar

Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar assesses today's chances of reaching an agreement on the EU's long-term budget as "almost zero" and considers the possibility of reaching an agreement by Christmas "unlikely," UNN reports.

Details

Magyar said he had outlined Hungary's priorities, as well as its "red lines," to the other 26 leaders.

"Having heard completely opposing positions expressed at the negotiating table, I would assess the chances of reaching an agreement today as almost zero," he wrote on social media, adding that concluding a deal closer to Christmas also "looks unlikely."

EU summit begins in Brussels: leaders to debate the budget and a loan to Ukraine

Recall

As UNN reported, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz insists on linking the EU budget with aid for Ukraine for next year and the years to come, arguing that all member states must contribute.

However, four countries — Hungary, Slovakia, Bulgaria and the Czech Republic — have categorically rejected this plan. They may exercise their veto power.

According to Rapporteur, most do not expect an agreement to be concluded this week, but Costa, with the support of French President Emmanuel Macron, seeks to reach an agreement by Christmas.