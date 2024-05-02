During the meeting, the Russian Defense Minister said that in order to maintain the pace of the Russian army's offensive in Ukraine, it is necessary to increase the supply of weapons. This is reported by DW, according to UNN.

In order to maintain the necessary pace of the offensive and to ensure the build-up of combat troops for further actions, it is necessary to increase the volume and quality of supply of weapons and military equipment, especially means of destruction said the head of the Russian military department during a meeting on Tuesday, April 30.

He also noted that the enterprises are working at maximum capacity and shortening production time. However, "there are issues that require special attention and urgent resolution, especially with regard to the supply of the most popular models." Shoigu also called for a reduction in the time it takes to repair weapons.

According to an April analysis by the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW), since the beginning of this year, Russian troops have already "seized more than 360 square kilometers - an area the size of Detroit" - of the largest city in the US state of Michigan.

Since the fall of 2023, the combination of high Ukrainian casualties and a lack of ammunition, which has worsened amid the suspension of American aid, has allowed Russian troops to seize the initiative and return to the offensive.

Advancing gradually and without regard for losses, the Russians achieved limited but tangible territorial gains, forcing Ukraine to retreat, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy acknowledged in early December 2023.

