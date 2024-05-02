Shoigu calls for speeding up arms supplies to the Russian army

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Popular news
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM
Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM
Actual
Shoigu calls for speeding up arms supplies to the Russian army

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22702 views

Russian Defense Minister Shoigu called for an increase in the volume and quality of arms supplies to Russian troops to maintain the pace of their offensive in Ukraine.

During the meeting, the Russian Defense Minister said that in order to maintain the pace of the Russian army's offensive in Ukraine, it is necessary to increase the supply of weapons. This is reported by DW, according to UNN.

Details

In order to maintain the necessary pace of the offensive and to ensure the build-up of combat troops for further actions, it is necessary to increase the volume and quality of supply of weapons and military equipment, especially means of destruction

 said the head of the Russian military department during a meeting on Tuesday, April 30.

He also noted that the enterprises are working at maximum capacity and shortening production time. However, "there are issues that require special attention and urgent resolution, especially with regard to the supply of the most popular models." Shoigu also called for a reduction in the time it takes to repair weapons.

Addendum Addendum

According to an April analysis by the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW), since the beginning of this year, Russian troops have already "seized more than 360 square kilometers - an area the size of Detroit" - of the largest city in the US state of Michigan.

Since the fall of 2023, the combination of high Ukrainian casualties and a lack of ammunition, which has worsened amid the suspension of American aid, has allowed Russian troops to seize the initiative and return to the offensive.

Advancing gradually and without regard for losses, the Russians achieved limited but tangible territorial gains, forcing Ukraine to retreat, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy acknowledged in early December 2023.

Arrest of Russian defense ministry deputy timur ivanov puts shoigu at a disadvantage ahead of expected government change - FT28.04.24, 19:48 • 25907 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
institute-for-the-study-of-warInstitute for the Study of War
deutsche-welleDeutsche Welle
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
michiganMichigan
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising