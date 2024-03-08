Shmyhal: Ukraine is ready for further steps to ensure unblocking of the border

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 21572 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 74212 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 52158 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 232643 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 205157 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 181466 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 224591 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250085 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155953 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371821 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 184910 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 69658 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 89597 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 53707 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 46128 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 24399 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 74212 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 232643 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 187014 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 205157 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 14405 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 23043 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 23403 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 47611 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 55163 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Shmyhal: Ukraine is ready for further steps to ensure unblocking of the border

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22570 views

Ukraine is ready to take further coordinated steps with the EU's neighboring countries and the European Commission to unblock the borders, restore exports and transit of Ukrainian products.

Shmyhal: Ukraine is ready for further steps to ensure unblocking of the border

Ukraine is ready to take further steps to ensure the unblocking of the border, the resumption of exports and transit of Ukrainian products. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at a joint press conference with the Executive Vice President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis, UNN reports.

Details

We focused special attention on trade and agricultural issues. Ukraine is ready to take further steps, coordinated with neighboring EU member states and the European Commission, to ensure the unblocking of the border, the resumption of exports and transit of Ukrainian products

- Shmyhal said.

Shmyhal noted the European Commission's initiative to involve the European Investment Bank and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development in implementing initiatives to increase the capacity of the solidarity routes, which "currently remain a significant route for Ukrainian exports.

The Prime Minister also noted the progress of the Coordination Platform for the Export of Ukrainian Agricultural Products in developing joint solutions.

Recall

Earlier, Denys Shmyhal noted that the Ukrainian plan to resolve the issue of the border blockade is already being worked out by the Polish side.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPolitics
European Commission
European Union
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
Brent
$64.78
Bitcoin
$82,602.80
S&P 500
$5,168.81
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$35.93
Золото
$3,056.24
Ethereum
$1,790.14