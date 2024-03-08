Shmyhal: Ukraine is ready for further steps to ensure unblocking of the border

Ukraine is ready to take further steps to ensure the unblocking of the border, the resumption of exports and transit of Ukrainian products. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at a joint press conference with the Executive Vice President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis, UNN reports.

Details

We focused special attention on trade and agricultural issues. Ukraine is ready to take further steps, coordinated with neighboring EU member states and the European Commission, to ensure the unblocking of the border, the resumption of exports and transit of Ukrainian products - Shmyhal said.

Shmyhal noted the European Commission's initiative to involve the European Investment Bank and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development in implementing initiatives to increase the capacity of the solidarity routes, which "currently remain a significant route for Ukrainian exports.

The Prime Minister also noted the progress of the Coordination Platform for the Export of Ukrainian Agricultural Products in developing joint solutions.

Recall

Earlier, Denys Shmyhal noted that the Ukrainian plan to resolve the issue of the border blockade is already being worked out by the Polish side.