Ukraine and Britain are preparing joint solutions to strengthen defense capabilities: Shmyhal after meeting with Healey

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

A meeting took place in Kyiv between the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and his British counterpart John Healey. The parties discussed the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, long-term support, and security guarantees.

Ukraine and Britain are preparing joint solutions to strengthen defense capabilities: Shmyhal after meeting with Healey

In Kyiv, a meeting took place between the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, and his British counterpart, John Healey. The parties discussed the key needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, issues of long-term support, and security guarantees for Ukraine. Shmyhal announced this on his Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

According to Shmyhal, Great Britain is "a key partner and a true leader of the coalition of Ukraine's allies." He emphasized the importance of providing Ukraine with ammunition, air defense systems, and long-range weapons. They also separately focused on the topic of the "Coalition of the Willing," which is to develop effective security mechanisms.

In continuation of the agreements between the President of Ukraine and the Prime Minister of Great Britain, we coordinated our next steps in strengthening the defense capabilities of both states. We are preparing important decisions in this direction

— Shmyhal reported.

The meeting was also attended by the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Hnatov and the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate Kyrylo Budanov, who presented the British side with current data on the situation at the front and Russia's plans.

Shmyhal noted John Healey's personal leadership in supporting Ukraine and presented him with the Ministry of Defense award – the "Cross of Honor."

Shmyhal noted John Healey's personal leadership in supporting Ukraine and presented him with the Ministry of Defense award – the "Cross of Honor."

Thank you to the government and people of Great Britain for their resolute support. Together, we are bringing a just and lasting peace to Ukraine and Europe

— emphasized the Ukrainian minister.

Recall

British Defense Minister John Healey arrived in Kyiv. He will meet with Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal to coordinate issues for the next "Ramstein" format meeting and discuss defense projects.

Stepan Haftko

