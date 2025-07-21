Shmyhal and Rutte discussed the purchase of American weapons for Ukraine

Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal held an important conversation with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte after the "Ramstein" format meeting. They discussed a new initiative that will allow allies to purchase American weapons, UNN reports.

Shmyhal and Rutte summarized the meeting and coordinated further work.

They also talked about a new initiative that will allow allies to purchase American weapons, including Patriot systems, for Ukraine. We thank all countries that have expressed their readiness to join - said the Minister of Defense.

Shmyhal also thanked Rutte for his strong speech in support of our country during the Contact Group meeting.

We are building a strong and friendly partnership for lasting peace and security - Shmyhal summarized.

