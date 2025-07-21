Shmyhal and Rutte discussed the purchase of American weapons for Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte summarized the results of the Ramstein meeting and coordinated further work. They discussed a new initiative to purchase American weapons, including Patriot systems, for Ukraine.
Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal held an important conversation with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte after the "Ramstein" format meeting. They discussed a new initiative that will allow allies to purchase American weapons, UNN reports.
Details
Shmyhal and Rutte summarized the meeting and coordinated further work.
They also talked about a new initiative that will allow allies to purchase American weapons, including Patriot systems, for Ukraine. We thank all countries that have expressed their readiness to join
Shmyhal also thanked Rutte for his strong speech in support of our country during the Contact Group meeting.
We are building a strong and friendly partnership for lasting peace and security
F-16 maintenance and a new initiative from the USA: Shmyhal announced key decisions of partners at "Ramstein"21.07.25, 18:44 • 2174 views