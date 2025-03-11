Ship collision in the North Sea: fire continues to rage, search for crew member suspended

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 17550 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 108770 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 169906 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 107028 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343510 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173713 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144985 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196151 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124889 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108163 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Ship collision in the North Sea: fire continues to rage, search for crew member suspended

Kyiv • UNN

 • 17911 views

The US Army tanker "Stena Immaculate" carrying aviation fuel collided with a Portuguese container ship off the coast of Britain. One crew member is missing, the fire continues, and three countries are conducting a rescue operation.

Ship collision in the North Sea: fire continues to rage, search for crew member suspended

Representatives of the governments of the United States, Portugal, and the United Kingdom are working together after an accident in the North Sea that led to the fire of two vessels. A large rescue operation has been launched.

Reports UNN with link to Rolitico and BBC.

The fire, caused by the collision of two ships, one of which is flying the Portuguese flag, is still ongoing in the North Sea, authorities reported on British television.

British government minister Matthew Penningcock stated this morning that the three governments (the USA, Portugal, and the United Kingdom) are working together. A large-scale rescue operation is underway.

According to the latest data, one crew member is considered missing, and the search was suspended after "extensive searches," the coast guard reported.

After intensive searches, unfortunately, he was not found, and the search has now concluded

- said Matthew Atkinson, commander of the British coast guard division.

Note

The tanker "Stena Immaculate," chartered by the U.S. military, was anchored approximately 16 kilometers from the city of Hull, Yorkshire, on the east coast of the United Kingdom, when it was struck by the container ship "Solong" flying the Portuguese flag.

A U.S. official confirmed that the tanker was carrying aviation fuel "in support of the Department of Defense," but stated that the incident would not affect operations or combat readiness.

Finland releases Eagle S tanker suspected of damaging cables02.03.25, 14:45 • 33173 views

A coast guard rescue helicopter, as well as four rescue boats and nearby vessels with firefighting capabilities, were dispatched to the scene.

Svitzer Managing Director Michael Patterson reported that a group of marine services sent four boats that "have been engaged in firefighting and battling the flames since their arrival."

Oil and aviation fuel pose a problem for them. They are obviously flammable, but they also contain vapors and toxins

- he said.

Comment from the British authorities,

At this moment, I can only provide certain information, but the investigation into the causes of the disaster is ongoing. It is being conducted by the authorities of the USA and Portugal as the flag states of the respective vessels, but they are being assisted by the authorities of the United Kingdom and relevant agencies in terms of ... potential environmental impact

- said British government minister Matthew Penningcock on air.

Supplement

A spokesperson for British Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the situation as extremely concerning. The coast guard is still assessing the situation to determine what pollution control measures may be taken following the collision.

Collision of a tanker and a cargo ship in the North Sea: 32 people evacuated10.03.25, 15:58 • 13212 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
United Kingdom
Portugal
United States
