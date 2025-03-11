Ship collision in the North Sea: fire continues to rage, search for crew member suspended
The US Army tanker "Stena Immaculate" carrying aviation fuel collided with a Portuguese container ship off the coast of Britain. One crew member is missing, the fire continues, and three countries are conducting a rescue operation.
Representatives of the governments of the United States, Portugal, and the United Kingdom are working together after an accident in the North Sea that led to the fire of two vessels. A large rescue operation has been launched.
The fire, caused by the collision of two ships, one of which is flying the Portuguese flag, is still ongoing in the North Sea, authorities reported on British television.
British government minister Matthew Penningcock stated this morning that the three governments (the USA, Portugal, and the United Kingdom) are working together. A large-scale rescue operation is underway.
According to the latest data, one crew member is considered missing, and the search was suspended after "extensive searches," the coast guard reported.
After intensive searches, unfortunately, he was not found, and the search has now concluded
The tanker "Stena Immaculate," chartered by the U.S. military, was anchored approximately 16 kilometers from the city of Hull, Yorkshire, on the east coast of the United Kingdom, when it was struck by the container ship "Solong" flying the Portuguese flag.
A U.S. official confirmed that the tanker was carrying aviation fuel "in support of the Department of Defense," but stated that the incident would not affect operations or combat readiness.
A coast guard rescue helicopter, as well as four rescue boats and nearby vessels with firefighting capabilities, were dispatched to the scene.
Svitzer Managing Director Michael Patterson reported that a group of marine services sent four boats that "have been engaged in firefighting and battling the flames since their arrival."
Oil and aviation fuel pose a problem for them. They are obviously flammable, but they also contain vapors and toxins
At this moment, I can only provide certain information, but the investigation into the causes of the disaster is ongoing. It is being conducted by the authorities of the USA and Portugal as the flag states of the respective vessels, but they are being assisted by the authorities of the United Kingdom and relevant agencies in terms of ... potential environmental impact
A spokesperson for British Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the situation as extremely concerning. The coast guard is still assessing the situation to determine what pollution control measures may be taken following the collision.
