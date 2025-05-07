Shelling on the India-Pakistan border: Islamabad summoned the Indian charge d'affaires

The government of Pakistan summoned the Indian charge d'affaires to the country's foreign ministry, where he was protested over recent shelling by the Indian army. This was reported by SAMAA TV, reports UNN.

Details

As noted in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, the Indian diplomat was summoned after "indiscriminate and unprovoked" attacks by the Indian armed forces across the "line of control" on the Indo-Pakistani border were recorded.

The Indian Chargé d'Affaires was conveyed a strong condemnation of the latest ceasefire violations, which are a clear violation of international law and existing bilateral agreements, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman noted that the attacks targeted civilians in the border areas of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir.

Recall

On the evening of May 6, India launched missile strikes on Pakistan. Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindur, striking "terrorist" infrastructure, the Indian Army said.

Soon, the Pakistani armed forces announced that they had shot down two Indian planes. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif noted that Pakistan thus responded to India's attack.

On Wednesday, May 7, Pakistani authorities reported that 26 civilians were killed and 46 wounded. Islamabad also reported that five Indian planes had been shot down.

India claims that 10 civilians were killed and 48 wounded as a result of Pakistan's actions.