Shelling of Stepnohirsk on June 29: body of a woman found under the rubble of an apartment building

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52 views

Russian occupiers shelled Stepnohirsk on June 29, hitting an apartment building. A woman died, her body was found under the rubble of a nine-story building.

Shelling of Stepnohirsk on June 29: body of a woman found under the rubble of an apartment building

On Sunday, June 29, around 6 AM, Russian occupants shelled Stepnohirsk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast. There are casualties as a result of a hit on a multi-story building. This was reported on Telegram by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration, according to UNN.

Details

The occupiers used KABs, MLRS, artillery, and drones for the attack. Photos of the aftermath of the hit appeared online.

According to Fedorov, after the attack, the body of a woman was found under the rubble of the nine-story building hit by the Russians.

Recall

The spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces denied the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Kamianske, Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Ukrainian troops hold this settlement and successfully repel Russian attacks.

UNN also reported that on the road between the settlements of Prykolotne and Vilkhuvatka, in the Kupyansk district of Kharkiv Oblast, a drone hit a civilian VAZ car. One civilian died, and another was injured.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar
Kharkiv Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Tesla
