10:23 AM
"Who else but them, if they are unique" - Nina Yuzhanina on the prospects of aviation enterprises' residency in Defence City
09:52 AM
Prosecutor's office to investigate whether the case of NBU chief lawyer Zyma was legally closedPhoto
07:41 AM
Resumption of airport operations in Ukraine: the Ministry of Community Development named the conditionsPhoto
06:00 AM
A week of contrasts and deep processes: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for August 11 – 17Photo
05:15 AM
Weapons exports as a step towards Victory
August 10, 08:18 AM
Defense Forces liberated Bezsalivka in Sumy region
August 9, 02:11 PM
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin and Trump's negotiations might end with
August 9, 01:49 PM
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideo
August 9, 06:10 AM
Zelenskyy reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: Ukraine is ready for real solutions for peace, but will not give land to the occupier
August 8, 10:42 PM
Trump stated he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Sabotage in court? How Kuzminykh and lawyers disrupted more than half of the hearings in the bribery casePhoto10:29 AM • 554 views
"Who else but them, if they are unique" - Nina Yuzhanina on the prospects of aviation enterprises' residency in Defence City
10:23 AM • 1534 views
Resumption of airport operations in Ukraine: the Ministry of Community Development named the conditionsPhoto
07:41 AM • 46235 views
A week of contrasts and deep processes: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for August 11 – 17Photo
06:00 AM • 73379 views
Weapons exports as a step towards Victory05:15 AM • 77030 views
She spied on Ukrainian Armed Forces army aviation airfields: SBU detained an enemy agent in Lviv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

An informant who spied on Ukrainian Armed Forces army aviation airfields has been detained in Lviv region. The woman installed hidden video cameras to track helicopter movements.

She spied on Ukrainian Armed Forces army aviation airfields: SBU detained an enemy agent in Lviv region

The military counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine detained an enemy informant in the Lviv region who was spying on airfields of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' army aviation. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBU.

Details

According to the investigation, a 38-year-old unemployed woman was recruited by Russian occupiers via Telegram - she was promised "easy money."

Following enemy instructions, the woman drove around the area, trying to identify airfields used for basing Ukrainian Armed Forces army aviation. If found, she would install a hidden video camera nearby with additional power and remote access for the occupiers.

Thus, the occupiers hoped to track the presence and movement directions of Ukrainian military helicopters. The perpetrator was caught "red-handed" while trying to install a new "video trap" near a potential target.

During the search, a smartphone with evidence of criminal activity was found and seized from her. The detainee was charged under Part 2 of Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized dissemination of information about the direction, movement of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, committed under martial law).

The woman is currently in custody without the right to bail. She faces up to 8 years in prison.

Recall

In Kropyvnytskyi, the SBU detained an FSB agent who was collecting coordinates for a massive kamikaze drone attack.

Yevhen Ustimenko

WarCrimes and emergencies
