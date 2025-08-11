She spied on Ukrainian Armed Forces army aviation airfields: SBU detained an enemy agent in Lviv region

The military counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine detained an enemy informant in the Lviv region who was spying on airfields of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' army aviation. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBU.

According to the investigation, a 38-year-old unemployed woman was recruited by Russian occupiers via Telegram - she was promised "easy money."

Following enemy instructions, the woman drove around the area, trying to identify airfields used for basing Ukrainian Armed Forces army aviation. If found, she would install a hidden video camera nearby with additional power and remote access for the occupiers.

Thus, the occupiers hoped to track the presence and movement directions of Ukrainian military helicopters. The perpetrator was caught "red-handed" while trying to install a new "video trap" near a potential target.

During the search, a smartphone with evidence of criminal activity was found and seized from her. The detainee was charged under Part 2 of Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized dissemination of information about the direction, movement of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, committed under martial law).

The woman is currently in custody without the right to bail. She faces up to 8 years in prison.

