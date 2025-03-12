"Shahed" arrival in Kharkiv: what is known about the consequences of the enemy attack
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of March 12, Russia attacked Kharkiv with a kamikaze drone. Houses were damaged in the Shevchenkivskyi district, one person received assistance due to an acute reaction to stress.
On the night of March 12, Russia attacked the city of Kharkiv with a "Shahed". The drone hit in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the city. This was reported in his Telegram channel by the mayor of the city, Ihor Terekhov, reports UNN.
Details
On Wednesday, March 12, at 00:58, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov wrote about a "Shahed" strike on the city's Shevchenkivskyi district.
The "Shahed" hit between private houses. Several homesteads were damaged. There is no fire
Later, he reported that one person was injured in the enemy attack.
"At the site of the "Shahed" crash, one person has an acute reaction to stress. They are receiving medical assistance on the spot".
Remind
As a result of the Russian drone attack in the Boryspil district, 7 houses and 2 cars were damaged, there were no casualties among the population.
