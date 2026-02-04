$43.190.22
"Steel Porcupine": Politico learns about Ukraine's "Plan B" for post-war defense if security guarantees prove futile
09:59 AM • 12725 views
Ukraine, US, and Russia have started a new round of negotiations in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
09:58 AM • 9098 views
Ukraine received the first batch of American LNG in 2026 - Naftogaz
07:36 AM • 13385 views
Politico learned about expectations of "more promising" talks in Abu Dhabi and chances for "conflict resolution"
February 3, 10:15 PM • 28433 views
Trump on the broken "energy truce": Putin kept his word, the pause is over
February 3, 07:39 PM • 45741 views
Trump not surprised by Russia's attack on Ukraine tonight - White House
February 3, 06:25 PM • 37244 views
Russia responded with a record number of ballistic missiles to Trump's request: Zelenskyy awaits US reaction after Russian strikes on energy infrastructure
February 3, 04:50 PM • 36489 views
NATO Secretary General Rutte visited Kyiv's thermal power plant, which Russia attacked overnightPhoto
Exclusive
February 3, 04:41 PM • 33637 views
Three levels of pensions instead of one: how the state wants to change the system and who will pay for it
February 3, 04:33 PM • 21227 views
Senator Graham urged Trump to supply Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles after a new massive Russian attack
Popular news
Russian attack on Odesa: school, kindergarten, and residential buildings damagedPhotoFebruary 4, 04:32 AM • 11556 views
Occupiers blow themselves up on their own mines in the Dnipro Delta – ATESH reportFebruary 4, 05:00 AM • 12599 views
Snowfalls in Japan: death toll rises to 35, snow cover exceeds 2, and in some places 4 metersPhotoFebruary 4, 05:46 AM • 24898 views
Critical infrastructure damaged, one person injured in Odesa region due to Russian attack: consequences shownPhotoVideoFebruary 4, 06:41 AM • 12660 views
Abu Dhabi Talks: Russians Make No Concessions on Ukraine - ISW07:33 AM • 30029 views
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blocking11:15 AM • 8388 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 45894 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline groupFebruary 3, 02:17 PM • 47524 views
Violation of military rights: where and with what complaints can one turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM • 86278 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideoFebruary 2, 06:38 PM • 94730 views
"More to come, but no children": Osadcha and Horbunov on nine years of marriageFebruary 3, 06:03 PM • 20473 views
Monokate surprised with a new look: Kateryna Pavlenko became a platinum blonde before the National Selection for "Eurovision-2026"VideoFebruary 3, 04:57 PM • 20579 views
Liliia Rebryk showed how her daughter does gymnasticsPhotoFebruary 3, 02:20 PM • 23587 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk admitted that the reality show "The Bachelor" did not meet his expectationsPhotoFebruary 3, 11:58 AM • 30388 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-13" was denied marriage registration: the reason is knownPhotoFebruary 2, 07:01 PM • 40661 views
Shabunin slanders the whole country, but when it comes to court, he says it's purely his assumption - editor-in-chief of "Babel"

Shabunin slanders the whole country, but when it comes to court, he says it's purely his assumption, - editor-in-chief of "Babel".

Shabunin slanders the whole country, but when it comes to court, he says it's purely his assumption - editor-in-chief of "Babel"

Vitaliy Shabunin, head of the Anti-Corruption Action Center (AntAC), publicly accuses people without evidence, and then proves in court that his words are merely assumptions without facts. This was stated by Kateryna Kobernyk, editor-in-chief of "Babel" publication, in response to the demand from AntAC's executive director Daria Kaleniuk to apologize to the organization and Shabunin.

"It would be good if Vitaliy Shabunin stopped publicly slandering people, calling them criminals, and accusing them of criminal offenses, and then, in courts, proving in a maximally non-public manner that his words contained no facts, no factual information, statements, or accusations," she said.

The editor-in-chief of "Babel" expressed confidence that it would be good if Shabunin included all these caveats in his posts and broadcasts before each statement; then, the audience's attitude towards his words would significantly change. At the same time, she suggested that AntAC representatives themselves learn to apologize.

"If you learn to apologize in any sequence, that would already be good. Try it; many people are waiting for your apologies for public accusations that contained 'no factual information,'" Kobernyk concluded.

As reported, on February 2, the Supreme Court recognized AntAC's and Shabunin's statements regarding former NABU deputy head Gizo Uglava as evaluative judgments. Earlier, more than 2 years ago, the SBI registered criminal proceedings regarding the fictitious service of Vitaliy Shabunin, head of the Anti-Corruption Action Center, in the ranks of the Armed Forces, where he was listed for years without leaving Kyiv. During his fictitious service in the 207th separate territorial defense battalion alone, Shabunin received almost UAH 1 million for allegedly performing combat missions.

