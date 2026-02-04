Vitaliy Shabunin, head of the Anti-Corruption Action Center (AntAC), publicly accuses people without evidence, and then proves in court that his words are merely assumptions without facts. This was stated by Kateryna Kobernyk, editor-in-chief of "Babel" publication, in response to the demand from AntAC's executive director Daria Kaleniuk to apologize to the organization and Shabunin.

"It would be good if Vitaliy Shabunin stopped publicly slandering people, calling them criminals, and accusing them of criminal offenses, and then, in courts, proving in a maximally non-public manner that his words contained no facts, no factual information, statements, or accusations," she said.

The editor-in-chief of "Babel" expressed confidence that it would be good if Shabunin included all these caveats in his posts and broadcasts before each statement; then, the audience's attitude towards his words would significantly change. At the same time, she suggested that AntAC representatives themselves learn to apologize.

"If you learn to apologize in any sequence, that would already be good. Try it; many people are waiting for your apologies for public accusations that contained 'no factual information,'" Kobernyk concluded.

As reported, on February 2, the Supreme Court recognized AntAC's and Shabunin's statements regarding former NABU deputy head Gizo Uglava as evaluative judgments. Earlier, more than 2 years ago, the SBI registered criminal proceedings regarding the fictitious service of Vitaliy Shabunin, head of the Anti-Corruption Action Center, in the ranks of the Armed Forces, where he was listed for years without leaving Kyiv. During his fictitious service in the 207th separate territorial defense battalion alone, Shabunin received almost UAH 1 million for allegedly performing combat missions.