Several more categories of children will be able to enter the lyceums of the Ministry of Internal Affairs - Klymenko

In Ukraine, even more children of defenders will be able to enter the Ministry of Internal Affairs lyceums in the new academic year. This was reported in Telegram by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko, reports UNN.

Details

From now on, children whose relatives, guardians or educators:

are missing under special circumstances;

were captured by the Russians or became disabled as a result of injury or illness while performing their duties.

Also, children of military personnel, police officers, rescuers and other employees of security and defense forces who have taken or are taking part in repelling Russian armed aggression are invited to study in Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih and Ivano-Frankivsk.

Lyceums of security orientation and national-patriotic education of the Ministry of Internal Affairs are a place where a community of patriotic and motivated youth is formed – said Klymenko.

You can apply for admission to the lyceum of security orientation and national-patriotic education of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine at this link.

Let's remind

In Ukraine, 217,444 applicants applied to higher education institutions in 2024. According to the Ministry of Education and Science, the most popular specialty among applicants was "Psychology", and the National University "Lviv Polytechnic" was the most popular among higher education institutions.