Several districts in Odesa are without power due to an accident at energy equipment

05:23 PM • 2632 views
New trilateral meeting of Ukraine, USA, and Russia, tentatively, to take place on February 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
04:43 PM • 9294 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
01:53 PM • 12437 views
EU stated that there is no mention of a specific date for Ukraine's accession in the prosperity plan
Exclusive
12:45 PM • 18525 views
Lack of light, heat, and communication: how it affects the psyche and what helps maintain inner balance
Exclusive
January 26, 11:57 AM • 19371 views
Truth under ban: StopOdrex website blocked after complaint from Odrex clinic
January 26, 11:38 AM • 33588 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
January 26, 10:18 AM • 23688 views
General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
Exclusive
January 26, 10:01 AM • 45847 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
January 26, 09:46 AM • 22101 views
EU approves full ban on Russian gas imports: what's included
Exclusive
January 26, 08:52 AM • 41183 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Technical database failure occurred at the Polish-Ukrainian border: what about queues and trainsJanuary 26, 09:18 AM • 31185 views
Scandalous Odrex clinic passed a Ministry of Health inspection, despite patient deaths and 10 criminal proceedings. Selective regulatory control and what does Minister Liashko have to do with it?January 26, 09:53 AM • 38166 views
Kyiv region returns to power outage schedules after emergency shutdowns - DTEKJanuary 26, 10:52 AM • 27076 views
"They wanted a show, but I didn't give them a show": "The Bachelor-14" star Shamiya revealed why she was fined $5,000 on the projectJanuary 26, 11:48 AM • 11729 views
New power outages in two regions due to Russian shelling, electricity deficit still in the capital region - Ministry of EnergyJanuary 26, 11:59 AM • 18909 views
Election of the Deputy Head of the SAPO: The Council of Prosecutors explained how the Competition Commission is formed and how many people wanted to join it06:05 PM • 1314 views
UNN Lite
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby Moresco05:14 PM • 1516 views
Oleh Vynnyk's friend revealed the reasons for the singer's health problems and why he did not serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine02:43 PM • 5498 views
New track, new video, new album: Harry Styles returns after three years of silenceVideo02:07 PM • 6256 views
"They wanted a show, but I didn't give them a show": "The Bachelor-14" star Shamiya revealed why she was fined $5,000 on the projectJanuary 26, 11:48 AM • 11746 views
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - reportJanuary 24, 11:07 AM • 34412 views
Several districts in Odesa are without power due to an accident at energy equipment

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12 views

On January 26, an emergency situation occurred at energy equipment in Odesa, leading to a temporary power outage in several districts and possible disruptions to water supply. Energy workers are already working on restoration.

Several districts in Odesa are without power due to an accident at energy equipment

On January 26, due to an emergency situation on power equipment, several districts of the city were temporarily de-energized, and there may be interruptions in water supply. This was reported by DTEK Odesa Electric Grids, writes UNN.

Today, January 26, at 6:15 p.m., an emergency situation occurred on the equipment of another energy company. Residents of the Odesa district, in particular the Peresyp, Prymorskyi, and Khadzhybei districts of Odesa, were temporarily left without electricity.

- the message says.

Due to the emergency power outage, temporary interruptions in water supply may be observed in the Prymorskyi and Peresyp districts of Odesa.

It is noted that energy workers are already working to restore energy supply, after which water supply will stabilize.

In Odesa region, due to worsening weather, educational institutions were recommended to switch to distance learning - OMA26.01.26, 20:05 • 604 views

Olga Rozgon

Society
Energy
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
DTEK
Odesa