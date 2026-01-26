Several districts in Odesa are without power due to an accident at energy equipment

On January 26, due to an emergency situation on power equipment, several districts of the city were temporarily de-energized, and there may be interruptions in water supply. This was reported by DTEK Odesa Electric Grids, writes UNN.

Today, January 26, at 6:15 p.m., an emergency situation occurred on the equipment of another energy company. Residents of the Odesa district, in particular the Peresyp, Prymorskyi, and Khadzhybei districts of Odesa, were temporarily left without electricity. - the message says.

Due to the emergency power outage, temporary interruptions in water supply may be observed in the Prymorskyi and Peresyp districts of Odesa.

It is noted that energy workers are already working to restore energy supply, after which water supply will stabilize.

