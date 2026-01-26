In Odesa region, due to worsening weather, educational institutions were recommended to switch to distance learning - OMA

Due to a sharp deterioration in weather conditions in the Odesa region, educational institutions are recommended to switch to distance learning tomorrow, January 27. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, as reported by UNN.

This refers to a decrease in air temperature, wet snow sticking, and black ice.

According to the head of the OMA, he signed a corresponding letter with recommendations for educational institutions in the region.

It is noted that the recommendation applies to kindergartens, schools, out-of-school education institutions, as well as vocational, pre-higher, and higher education institutions.

Oleh Kiper also appealed to community leaders with a request to organize on-duty groups in kindergartens for children whose parents are unable to leave them at home, if necessary.

The main goal of such measures, emphasized the head of the Odesa OMA, is to ensure the safety of children and teachers in difficult weather conditions.

On January 27, significant temperature contrasts from +6°C in the west to -9°C in the east, strong winds, and precipitation are expected in Ukraine. Ice is forecast in Kyiv, and a cold snap with moderate to severe frosts is expected from January 30.