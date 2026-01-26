$43.140.03
05:23 PM • 1436 views
New trilateral meeting of Ukraine, USA, and Russia, tentatively, to take place on February 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
04:43 PM • 6124 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
01:53 PM • 11435 views
EU stated that there is no mention of a specific date for Ukraine's accession in the prosperity plan
Exclusive
12:45 PM • 17304 views
Lack of light, heat, and communication: how it affects the psyche and what helps maintain inner balance
Exclusive
January 26, 11:57 AM • 18792 views
Truth under ban: StopOdrex website blocked after complaint from Odrex clinic
January 26, 11:38 AM • 32778 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
January 26, 10:18 AM • 23429 views
General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
Exclusive
January 26, 10:01 AM • 45119 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
January 26, 09:46 AM • 21999 views
EU approves full ban on Russian gas imports: what's included
Exclusive
January 26, 08:52 AM • 40855 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
In Odesa region, due to worsening weather, educational institutions were recommended to switch to distance learning - OMA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10 views

In Odesa region, educational institutions are recommended to switch to distance learning on January 27 due to a drop in temperature, wet snow, and ice. This applies to all educational institutions, including kindergartens, schools, and universities.

In Odesa region, due to worsening weather, educational institutions were recommended to switch to distance learning - OMA

Due to a sharp deterioration in weather conditions in the Odesa region, educational institutions are recommended to switch to distance learning tomorrow, January 27. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, as reported by UNN.

Details

This refers to a decrease in air temperature, wet snow sticking, and black ice.

According to the head of the OMA, he signed a corresponding letter with recommendations for educational institutions in the region.

It is noted that the recommendation applies to kindergartens, schools, out-of-school education institutions, as well as vocational, pre-higher, and higher education institutions.

Oleh Kiper also appealed to community leaders with a request to organize on-duty groups in kindergartens for children whose parents are unable to leave them at home, if necessary.

The main goal of such measures, emphasized the head of the Odesa OMA, is to ensure the safety of children and teachers in difficult weather conditions.

Add

On January 27, significant temperature contrasts from +6°C in the west to -9°C in the east, strong winds, and precipitation are expected in Ukraine. Ice is forecast in Kyiv, and a cold snap with moderate to severe frosts is expected from January 30.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

