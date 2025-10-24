Seven men in a BMW crashed into a ditch while trying to break through the border in Odesa region

$41.900.14
Tomorrow, Ukraine faces another day with power outage schedules: how many queues will be without "light"Video
04:33 PM • 15561 views
Britain to provide Ukraine with 5,000 new missiles, strengthening support before winter - PM Starmer
03:19 PM • 16796 views
The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada stated that the draft of the new Ukrainian language orthography will be considered by the end of the year
Exclusive
October 24, 02:29 PM • 21924 views
Russian modernized KABs: updated bombs with jet engines do not yet reach Kyiv, but the threat is growing - military expert
October 24, 12:52 PM • 20084 views
Lowest vaccination rate since 2017: WHO warns of polio danger in Europe and Asia
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 36489 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
October 24, 12:17 PM • 24604 views
North Korea's losses in the war against Ukraine: British intelligence reveals the figurePhoto
October 24, 12:13 PM • 19607 views
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms on Saturday: Level I danger declared
October 24, 07:57 AM • 27778 views
Outage schedules covered 12 regions, Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions
Exclusive
October 24, 06:00 AM • 73037 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
The enemy used KABs against peaceful Odesa region for the first time - OMAOctober 24, 11:04 AM • 16005 views
Top incredibly delicious recipes for a cozy autumn lunchPhotoOctober 24, 11:32 AM • 33328 views
How the love for the "Russian world" united bribe-taking MP Odarchenko and the candidate for the position of rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhotoOctober 24, 11:40 AM • 32571 views
King Harald of Norway joked about the controversial Netflix film featuring his daughter: "Maybe we'll make a sequel"October 24, 12:41 PM • 14110 views
Lawyers noticed a violation of jurisdiction in the "case of lawyers" who were wiretapped by NABU04:47 PM • 12271 views
Lawyers noticed a violation of jurisdiction in the "case of lawyers" who were wiretapped by NABU04:47 PM • 12391 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 36492 views
How the love for the "Russian world" united bribe-taking MP Odarchenko and the candidate for the position of rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhotoOctober 24, 11:40 AM • 32699 views
Top incredibly delicious recipes for a cozy autumn lunchPhotoOctober 24, 11:32 AM • 33457 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
Exclusive
October 24, 06:00 AM • 73039 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Gustavo Petro
J. D. Vance
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Europe
China
Astrid Lindgren's heirs sue Croatian beverage producer "Pipi"October 24, 02:55 PM • 10064 views
King Harald of Norway joked about the controversial Netflix film featuring his daughter: "Maybe we'll make a sequel"October 24, 12:41 PM • 14216 views
White House adds Clinton scandal and cocaine discovery to website timelinePhotoOctober 24, 09:50 AM • 28181 views
Kim Kardashian diagnosed with brain aneurysmPhotoOctober 24, 07:30 AM • 51436 views
"Don't spread betrayal where there is none": Anna Trincher got into a scandal because of a Russian-language bookPhotoVideoOctober 23, 03:24 PM • 34708 views
Technology
Social network
Tesla Model Y
Tesla Cybertruck
Heating

Seven men in a BMW crashed into a ditch while trying to break through the border in Odesa region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1586 views

In Odesa region, seven men tried to break through the border in a BMW, but the driver lost control and the car overturned. All offenders sustained injuries of varying severity.

Seven men in a BMW crashed into a ditch while trying to break through the border in Odesa region

In Odesa region, 7 men tried to break through the Ukrainian border in a BMW, but the driver lost control, as a result of which the car's driver lost control and overturned into a ditch. All offenders were injured. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service press service, UNN reports.

Near the border in Rozdilna district, State Border Guard Service servicemen discovered a car heading towards the border with Moldova. Seeing the border guards, the car's driver sped up and, losing control, overturned into a ditch. In the foreign car, in addition to the driver, there were six other people who sustained injuries of varying severity as a result of the accident. The border guards immediately provided first aid to the victims and called an ambulance and the police.

- the report says.

It is noted that previously, operational officers of the State Border Guard Service established that those wishing to get to neighboring Moldova sought help from the administrator of one of the Telegram channels.

Without any guarantees of successful transfer, the men paid a deposit of more than 25 thousand US dollars to the dealer's crypto wallet in advance. For the specified amount, the organizer provided them with a car that was at the designated meeting place for the offenders. The dealers installed Ukrainian license plates from another car on the Romanian-registered SUV.

- added the State Border Guard Service.

For the attempt to illegally cross the state border, protocols on administrative offenses were drawn up against the offenders, the responsibility for which is provided for by Article 204-1 of the Code of Administrative Offenses. The cases have been sent to court.

Ukrainians were warned about the slowdown of vehicles and cargo at the "Ustyluh" customs post on the Ukrainian-Polish border. This is due to repair and construction work on the Ukrainian side - additional accumulation of cars on the adjacent side is possible.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

