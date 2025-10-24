Seven men in a BMW crashed into a ditch while trying to break through the border in Odesa region

In Odesa region, 7 men tried to break through the Ukrainian border in a BMW, but the driver lost control, as a result of which the car's driver lost control and overturned into a ditch. All offenders were injured. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service press service, UNN reports.

Near the border in Rozdilna district, State Border Guard Service servicemen discovered a car heading towards the border with Moldova. Seeing the border guards, the car's driver sped up and, losing control, overturned into a ditch. In the foreign car, in addition to the driver, there were six other people who sustained injuries of varying severity as a result of the accident. The border guards immediately provided first aid to the victims and called an ambulance and the police. - the report says.

It is noted that previously, operational officers of the State Border Guard Service established that those wishing to get to neighboring Moldova sought help from the administrator of one of the Telegram channels.

Without any guarantees of successful transfer, the men paid a deposit of more than 25 thousand US dollars to the dealer's crypto wallet in advance. For the specified amount, the organizer provided them with a car that was at the designated meeting place for the offenders. The dealers installed Ukrainian license plates from another car on the Romanian-registered SUV. - added the State Border Guard Service.

For the attempt to illegally cross the state border, protocols on administrative offenses were drawn up against the offenders, the responsibility for which is provided for by Article 204-1 of the Code of Administrative Offenses. The cases have been sent to court.

