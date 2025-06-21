Seven casualties, including police: the enemy attacked Nikopol region

During the day, the enemy shelled Nikopol region, injuring seven people, including police officers. This was reported by UNN with reference to the message of the National Police.

It is noted that investigators recorded damage to infrastructure, private homes, outbuildings, a garage, solar panels, a car, and a gas station that was engulfed in fire.

On June 21, in the morning, the occupiers directed an FPV drone at one of the villages of the Chervonohryhorivka community - six law enforcement officers who were on duty on the highway near the impact site were injured as a result of the explosion. After 1 p.m., the Russian army shelled Nikopol - a 63-year-old man received shrapnel wounds - the message says.

The National Police added that criminal proceedings have been opened on these facts under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (war crimes).

Recently, Russian troops attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with drones and artillery. Five people were injured, among them an 11-year-old boy, and a 59-year-old man is in serious condition.

