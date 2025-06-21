Seven casualties, including police: the enemy attacked Nikopol region

$41.690.00
47.860.00
ukenru
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free time
06:14 PM • 11605 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free time
June 21, 09:38 AM • 30729 views
Zelenskyy appointed Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 21, 07:00 AM • 91416 views
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwards
June 20, 04:46 PM • 73355 views
Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
Exclusive
June 20, 01:11 PM • 108870 views
ARMA reform does not guarantee changes without a comprehensive approach and team reboot - political scientist
June 20, 12:29 PM • 206415 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)
June 20, 12:17 PM • 175995 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the year
June 20, 11:31 AM • 91169 views
Ukrainian soldiers continue to return from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced another exchange
Exclusive
June 20, 08:30 AM • 95328 views
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
Exclusive
June 20, 08:20 AM • 88344 views
Stress-free apartment sale: Expert advice on how to sell property quickly
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
2.1m/s
67%
750mm
Popular news
Armani to miss Milan Fashion Week for the first time after hospital stayJune 21, 11:41 AM • 26494 views
Trump said US intelligence chief Gabbard is wrong on Iran's nuclear weapons potential: she respondedJune 21, 01:06 PM • 14142 views
Hungarian opposition leader declares Orbán's referendum on Ukraine's EU accession a "complete failure"June 21, 02:13 PM • 38749 views
Iran called Europe's proposals at Geneva talks unrealistic05:13 PM • 16199 views
The business trip will end, he must return: Zelensky about Chernyshov05:49 PM • 8490 views
Publications
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwardsJune 21, 07:00 AM • 91416 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)June 20, 12:29 PM • 206415 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the yearJune 20, 12:17 PM • 175995 views
Fruit galettes: perfect summer dessert, easy to make at homeJune 20, 11:55 AM • 108303 views
Half a million salary per month and a criminal case. How the chief lawyer of the National Bank livesJune 20, 10:11 AM • 157327 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ali Khamenei
David Lammy
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Germany
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free time06:14 PM • 11605 views
Armani to miss Milan Fashion Week for the first time after hospital stayJune 21, 11:41 AM • 26563 views
The last BTS member, Suga, completed military service amid expectations of a reunionJune 21, 07:34 AM • 33117 views
Ukraine won historic gold at Cannes LionsJune 21, 06:19 AM • 41781 views
Disney leads US box office with $1.1 billion, Warner Bros approaches billionJune 20, 04:30 PM • 36453 views
Actual
Fox News
The Guardian
Brent Crude
The Economist
Shahed-136

Seven casualties, including police: the enemy attacked Nikopol region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1190 views

The enemy launched strikes on Nikopol region, injuring seven people, including six law enforcement officers who were on duty on the highway near the impact site, and a 63-year-old man. Criminal proceedings were opened based on these facts under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (war crimes).

Seven casualties, including police: the enemy attacked Nikopol region

During the day, the enemy shelled Nikopol region, injuring seven people, including police officers. This was reported by UNN with reference to the message of the National Police.

Details

It is noted that investigators recorded damage to infrastructure, private homes, outbuildings, a garage, solar panels, a car, and a gas station that was engulfed in fire.

On June 21, in the morning, the occupiers directed an FPV drone at one of the villages of the Chervonohryhorivka community - six law enforcement officers who were on duty on the highway near the impact site were injured as a result of the explosion. After 1 p.m., the Russian army shelled Nikopol - a 63-year-old man received shrapnel wounds

- the message says.

The National Police added that criminal proceedings have been opened on these facts under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (war crimes).

Recall

Recently, Russian troops attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with drones and artillery. Five people were injured, among them an 11-year-old boy, and a 59-year-old man is in serious condition.

Russian statements about reaching the border of Dnipropetrovsk region are a lie - OSGT "Khortytsia"13.06.25, 17:30 • 2886 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9