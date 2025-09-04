$41.370.01
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Seven cars burned near the border in Lviv region: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 324 views

Seven cars caught fire in the village of Shehyni, Lviv region. The fire, which started in one vehicle, was quickly extinguished by rescuers.

On Wednesday, September 3, seven cars caught fire in the village of Shehyni, Yavoriv district, Lviv region, located near the Ukrainian-Polish border. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Lviv Region.

Details

The State Emergency Service reported that the fire started at 16:17 in one of the vehicles, after which the fire quickly spread to nearby parked cars.

At 17:02, rescuers localized the fire, and at 17:24, they completely extinguished it.

8 rescuers and 2 units of special equipment from the State Emergency Service, as well as 3 employees and 1 unit of equipment from the local fire department, were involved in extinguishing the fire.

Firefighters from the settlements of Mostyska and Sudova Vyshnia, as well as employees of the local fire department from the settlement of Popovychi, arrived at the scene.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that in the Ivano-Frankivsk region, a fire in warehouses covering 9,000 square meters, caused by Russian shelling, was extinguished.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyEventsAuto
State Border of Ukraine
Lviv Oblast
Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Poland