Seven cars burned near the border in Lviv region: details

On Wednesday, September 3, seven cars caught fire in the village of Shehyni, Yavoriv district, Lviv region, located near the Ukrainian-Polish border. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Lviv Region.

Details

The State Emergency Service reported that the fire started at 16:17 in one of the vehicles, after which the fire quickly spread to nearby parked cars.

At 17:02, rescuers localized the fire, and at 17:24, they completely extinguished it.

8 rescuers and 2 units of special equipment from the State Emergency Service, as well as 3 employees and 1 unit of equipment from the local fire department, were involved in extinguishing the fire.

Firefighters from the settlements of Mostyska and Sudova Vyshnia, as well as employees of the local fire department from the settlement of Popovychi, arrived at the scene.

Recall

