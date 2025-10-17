Set fire to cars with Ukrainian license plates: 42-year-old man detained in Poland

Law enforcement officers in the Polish city of Gdynia have detained a man who set fire to several cars with Ukrainian license plates. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Pomeranian Voivodeship Police.

The investigation established that the 42-year-old man was involved in setting fire to cars with Ukrainian license plates, but as a result of his actions, cars with Polish license plates belonging to Gdynia residents also burned down.

During searches, containers with residues of manufactured mixtures of flammable substances were found in his possession. Law enforcement officers estimated the cost of damages at no less than 262,000 Polish zlotys, which is approximately 720,000 US dollars.

The court remanded the man in custody for three months. He faces a penalty of up to 5 years in prison for property destruction.

