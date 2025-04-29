Serhiy Koretskyi will officially head "Naftogaz": the date has become known

The Supervisory Board of NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine has elected a new head of the Naftogaz Group - Serhiy Koretskyi. This was reported by the press service of Naftogaz, reports UNN.

Details

Koretskyi will take office as Chairman of the Board of NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine from May 14, 2025. Prior to that, he headed PJSC Ukrnafta and PJSC Ukrtatnafta as Chairman of the Board.

Koretskyi also held senior positions at Continuum Group, WOG and Idealist Coffee Co. He holds higher education degrees in Mechanical Engineering and Business Economics from Lutsk State Technical University, as well as in Oil and Gas Production from Ivano-Frankivsk National Technical University.

Recall

Earlier, People's Deputy Andriy Zhupanin, Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy and Housing and Communal Services, reported on the appointment of Serhiy Koretskyi as Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz.

Also, UNN reported that Naftogaz signed an agreement on financing for urgent gas imports. We are talking about attracting a EUR 270 million EBRD loan and a EUR 140 million grant from Norway for the purchase of 1 billion cubic meters of gas.