Serhiy Koretskyi will officially head "Naftogaz": the date has become known

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year
08:02 AM • 11342 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

07:23 AM • 18185 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

Exclusive
07:19 AM • 19462 views

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business

06:48 AM • 19927 views

Magnetic storms in May: dates and intensity of geomagnetic fluctuations

April 28, 06:27 PM • 25782 views

Serhiy Koretskyi elected Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine

Exclusive
April 28, 02:20 PM • 55050 views

Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms

Exclusive
April 28, 02:15 PM • 57492 views

A water pipe burst at the metro construction site in Vynohradar – Avtostrada

Exclusive
April 28, 02:07 PM • 42226 views

"She is fine with everything": expert explained why Olena Duma is blocking the adoption of the draft law on the reform of ARMA

April 28, 01:08 PM • 35219 views

White House responded after Putin's "ceasefire" proposal: Trump wants a permanent ceasefire

Exclusive
April 28, 12:59 PM • 48244 views

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

08:02 AM • 11343 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

07:23 AM • 18185 views

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business
Exclusive

07:19 AM • 19462 views

Magnetic storms in May: dates and intensity of geomagnetic fluctuations

06:48 AM • 19927 views

Does fighting corruption cost Ukraine more than corruption itself? Figures and cases from the NABU report

April 28, 04:07 PM • 32391 views
Serhiy Koretskyi will officially head "Naftogaz": the date has become known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 870 views

The Supervisory Board of NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine has elected Serhiy Koretskyi as the new head of the Naftogaz Group. Prior to this, he headed Ukrnafta and Ukrtatnafta.

Serhiy Koretskyi will officially head "Naftogaz": the date has become known

The Supervisory Board of NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine has elected a new head of the Naftogaz Group - Serhiy Koretskyi. This was reported by the press service of Naftogaz, reports UNN.

Details

Koretskyi will take office as Chairman of the Board of NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine from May 14, 2025. Prior to that, he headed PJSC Ukrnafta and PJSC Ukrtatnafta as Chairman of the Board.

Koretskyi also held senior positions at Continuum Group, WOG and Idealist Coffee Co. He holds higher education degrees in Mechanical Engineering and Business Economics from Lutsk State Technical University, as well as in Oil and Gas Production from Ivano-Frankivsk National Technical University.

Recall

Earlier, People's Deputy Andriy Zhupanin, Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy and Housing and Communal Services, reported on the appointment of Serhiy Koretskyi as Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz.

Also, UNN reported that Naftogaz signed an agreement on financing for urgent gas imports. We are talking about attracting a EUR 270 million EBRD loan and a EUR 140 million grant from Norway for the purchase of 1 billion cubic meters of gas.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

EconomyPolitics
Naftogaz
Norway
