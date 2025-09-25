Serbian oil company linked to Russia given only 4-day sanctions reprieve

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić announced on Thursday, September 25, that the United States of America had postponed the imposition of sanctions against the Serbian oil company NIS for only four days. They will come into force on October 1. This was reported by the Balkan service of "Radio Free Europe", according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that sanctions against NIS have been postponed six times so far, most recently until September 26, 2025. Meanwhile, the Serbian authorities have been negotiating with the Russian and American sides.

We have been extremely fair to our Russian and American partners, we will try to be fair, but people must know that we will have to pay an extremely high price - said Vučić in an address to the Serbian media in New York, where he is participating in the session of the UN General Assembly.

According to him, Serbia is "a collateral victim in the relations between Americans and Russians."

Undoubtedly, difficult weather conditions and a harsh winter await us - he emphasized.

According to Radio Free Europe, on January 10, the US added Serbia's largest oil company to its sanctions list due to the so-called "secondary risk" associated with the fact that most of the company's shares are owned by Russia.

After the sanctions against NIS were imposed earlier this year, Gazprom Neft transferred about 5% of its stake to the Russian company Gazprom, which is not subject to Western sanctions, so Gazprom Neft's stake in NIS is now less than 50%.

Recall

Serbia plans to sign a three-year agreement with Russia on the import of 2.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas annually. The country already receives gas from Azerbaijan and Russia, and also has significant reserves in its gas storage facility.

Serbia held a large-scale military parade with Russian and Chinese equipment