Serbian oil company linked to Russia given only 4-day sanctions reprieve

$41.410.03
48.660.14
ukenru
05:19 PM • 8826 views
Ukraine plans to increase salaries for medical workers in areas of active and possible hostilities: how much they will receive
04:17 PM • 15180 views
The government has instructed to prepare a moratorium on cutting off electricity and gas in frontline regions
September 25, 10:41 AM • 19831 views
Trump allowed Ukraine to strike Russian targets in case of an attack on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Zelenskyy
September 25, 10:24 AM • 48994 views
Blocking journalistic investigations or expanding human rights: an analysis of the scandalous bill
September 25, 06:48 AM • 34850 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2025 to 2.5%
Exclusive
September 25, 06:09 AM • 58611 views
Metro to Troieshchyna: Kyiv City State Administration announced the development of documentation and the start dates of works
September 24, 06:42 PM • 57886 views
Panama canceled the registration of more than two hundred Russian tankers
September 24, 02:27 PM • 76186 views
Subsoil Agreement: Ministry of Economy Names Main Task of Joint Fund with US
Exclusive
September 24, 01:04 PM • 55874 views
Not only Poland, but also France and Great Britain: expert told how far Russia can strike Europe with "Shaheds"
Exclusive
September 24, 12:07 PM • 47430 views
Will there be power outages during the heating season: explanation from the head of the parliamentary energy committee
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
1m/s
58%
762mm
Popular news
Audi Q9 to hit the market in 2026, competing with BMW X7 and Mercedes GLSSeptember 25, 12:39 PM • 2862 views
Ukrainians choose cheaper alternatives: how Darnitsa's high-price policy weakens its position in the pharmaceutical marketPhotoSeptember 25, 02:30 PM • 13930 views
US Defense Secretary summons hundreds of generals and admirals to meeting - WPSeptember 25, 02:56 PM • 4378 views
"Only forward": Russian commanders order their soldiers to be shot for retreating from positionsVideoSeptember 25, 02:56 PM • 3570 views
Former Representative of the President of Ukraine in Crimea Convicted in Absentia: Sentenced to 11 Years for TreasonSeptember 25, 03:01 PM • 2970 views
Publications
Ukrainians choose cheaper alternatives: how Darnitsa's high-price policy weakens its position in the pharmaceutical marketPhotoSeptember 25, 02:30 PM • 13952 views
Autumn delight: top recipes for incredible seasonal soupsPhotoSeptember 25, 11:57 AM • 21544 views
Autumn holidays in 2025 in Ukraine: when they will start and what they depend onSeptember 25, 10:50 AM • 29532 views
Blocking journalistic investigations or expanding human rights: an analysis of the scandalous billSeptember 25, 10:24 AM • 48990 views
Arithmetic vs. tablet blogger, or numbers don't lieSeptember 25, 10:14 AM • 32879 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Andriy Sybiha
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
New York City
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Final part of animated Spider-Man trilogy has postponed its release by a weekSeptember 25, 10:47 AM • 20527 views
Fake Labubu dolls accounted for 90% of counterfeit toys in BritainSeptember 25, 06:17 AM • 29055 views
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditionsSeptember 23, 12:00 PM • 62692 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 120782 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 79001 views
Actual
MiG-31
The Washington Post
Sukhoi Su-30
Fox News
TikTok

Serbian oil company linked to Russia given only 4-day sanctions reprieve

Kyiv • UNN

 • 684 views

The United States of America has postponed the introduction of sanctions against the Serbian oil company NIS for only four days; they will come into force on October 1. Sanctions against NIS have been postponed six times, as the Serbian authorities negotiated with both Russian and American sides.

Serbian oil company linked to Russia given only 4-day sanctions reprieve

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić announced on Thursday, September 25, that the United States of America had postponed the imposition of sanctions against the Serbian oil company NIS for only four days. They will come into force on October 1. This was reported by the Balkan service of  "Radio Free Europe", according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that sanctions against NIS have been postponed six times so far, most recently until September 26, 2025. Meanwhile, the Serbian authorities have been negotiating with the Russian and American sides.

We have been extremely fair to our Russian and American partners, we will try to be fair, but people must know that we will have to pay an extremely high price

- said Vučić in an address to the Serbian media in New York, where he is participating in the session of the UN General Assembly.

According to him, Serbia is "a collateral victim in the relations between Americans and Russians."

Undoubtedly, difficult weather conditions and a harsh winter await us

- he emphasized.

According to Radio Free Europe, on January 10, the US added Serbia's largest oil company to its sanctions list due to the so-called "secondary risk" associated with the fact that most of the company's shares are owned by Russia.

After the sanctions against NIS were imposed earlier this year, Gazprom Neft transferred about 5% of its stake to the Russian company Gazprom, which is not subject to Western sanctions, so Gazprom Neft's stake in NIS is now less than 50%.

Recall

Serbia plans to sign a three-year agreement with Russia on the import of 2.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas annually. The country already receives gas from Azerbaijan and Russia, and also has significant reserves in its gas storage facility.

Serbia held a large-scale military parade with Russian and Chinese equipment21.09.25, 05:36 • 12454 views

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
Radio Liberty
United Nations General Assembly
Gazprom
Aleksandar Vučić
Azerbaijan
Serbia
New York City
United States