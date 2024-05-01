Selling trophy machine guns and sniper rifles to criminals: gang of "black gunsmiths" detained

The Security Service of Ukraine, together with the National Police, neutralized a criminal group that was clandestinely selling weapons in different regions of Ukraine. This was reported by the SBU press service, according to UNN.

As a result of a special operation in Kyiv and Lviv, two gang organizers were detained red-handed. The criminals were trying to sell a batch of Russian-made sniper rifles to criminals. Five other suspects were detained in Sumy, Odesa, Mykolaiv and Kharkiv regions, - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that among the seized items are 59 combat grenades, more than a dozen Kalashnikov rifles, anti-personnel mines and machine guns.

According to the investigation, the defendants searched for potential clients through their own connections in the criminal environment. They also regularly "monitored" specialized Internet platforms for the sale of various weapons, where, in particular, they posted their "offers". After receiving the "order", the criminals would pack it in boxes from household appliances and send them by mail to the "addressee".

In this way, they tried to disguise their "goods". But they failed, as the SBU had already documented every step of the group's criminal activity. According to the available data, the offenders obtained weapons and ammunition for sale primarily from the sites of former clashes near the front line. Then they stored the munitions in specially equipped caches on the territory of their own households and local garage cooperatives.

During the search, additional items were seized from the caches:

28 combat pistols, including Makarov and TT systems;

more than 10 Dragunov sniper rifles;

3 submachine guns;

almost 3.5 thousand rounds of ammunition of various calibers.

Currently, two organizers of the group have been served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 28 and Art. 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy). They are in custody and face up to 7 years in prison.

Recall

In Zaporizhzhia, police stopped the activities of an underground armory that manufactured and processed ammunition for criminal elements in the region.