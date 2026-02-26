The Russian-flagged oil tanker Marinera, seized in the North Atlantic, has begun its journey to the United States after being moored in Scottish waters, the BBC reports, writes UNN.

The tanker has been there ever since, but is now being escorted into the North Sea, the publication writes.

Marinera, formerly known as Bella 1, is believed to be towed from Scotland to the English Channel and then will travel across the Atlantic Ocean, the publication indicates.

The US accused Marinera of violating sanctions by transporting oil for Venezuela, Russia, and Iran.

The UK government supported the operation to seize the tanker, stating that it was a legitimate action against a vessel involved in sanction violations.

The UK Ministry of Defense, as indicated, provided operational support, and American aircraft used UK airfields, including some in Scotland.

But the Russian government condemned the seizure, demanding that the US properly treat Russian citizens on board and allow them to return to Russia quickly.

US administration sources later reported that the tanker would be judicially confiscated upon arrival in the US.

The British Ministry of Defense at the time confirmed that the Royal Navy tanker RFA Tideforce and Royal Air Force reconnaissance aircraft were supporting American personnel, and that "deterring, disrupting, and degrading" Russia's "shadow fleet" was a priority.

Marinera was in the Firth of Forth off Burghead, a village on the Moray coast.

Vance called the detained Marinera a "fake Russian oil tanker," and the US Attorney General announced criminal charges for the crew