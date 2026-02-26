$43.240.02
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
Exclusive
01:53 PM • 10302 views
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
12:47 PM • 10089 views
Ukraine and the USA have started a bilateral meeting in Geneva, we are working on practical solutions - Umerov
Exclusive
11:34 AM • 54514 views
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
February 26, 08:55 AM • 33959 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast
February 25, 07:42 PM • 47417 views
Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26
Exclusive
February 25, 06:38 PM • 61412 views
Spanish police confirm arrest of alleged Portnov killerVideo
February 25, 06:05 PM • 52698 views
There are already results of SBU cleansing and arrests - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 25, 05:40 PM • 62554 views
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
February 25, 04:34 PM • 31603 views
In Ukraine, pensions and insurance payments will be indexed by 12.1% starting March 1 - Svyrydenko
Xi Jinping advocates for "equal participation of all parties" in Ukraine peace talks amid Merz's calls to influence MoscowFebruary 26, 07:08 AM • 5348 views
Orban wrote a letter to Zelenskyy regarding the Druzhba oil pipelineFebruary 26, 07:34 AM • 31768 views
Kim Kardashian unveiled a new energy drink and faced criticism over promotional photosPhotoVideoFebruary 26, 09:00 AM • 30164 views
Support aggression and destruction of Ukraine - HUR and CPD updated the list of Russian propagandists09:59 AM • 31144 views
New rules for payments to families of missing and deceased military personnel - what the law changes01:46 PM • 6888 views
The Diplomat

Seized oil tanker Marinera en route across the Atlantic after being off Scotland - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 134 views

The Russian-flagged oil tanker Marinera, seized in the North Atlantic, is heading to the United States. The US accused the vessel of violating sanctions by transporting oil for Venezuela, Russia, and Iran.

Seized oil tanker Marinera en route across the Atlantic after being off Scotland - Media

The Russian-flagged oil tanker Marinera, seized in the North Atlantic, has begun its journey to the United States after being moored in Scottish waters, the BBC reports, writes UNN.

Details

The tanker has been there ever since, but is now being escorted into the North Sea, the publication writes.

Marinera, formerly known as Bella 1, is believed to be towed from Scotland to the English Channel and then will travel across the Atlantic Ocean, the publication indicates.

The US accused Marinera of violating sanctions by transporting oil for Venezuela, Russia, and Iran.

The UK government supported the operation to seize the tanker, stating that it was a legitimate action against a vessel involved in sanction violations.

The UK Ministry of Defense, as indicated, provided operational support, and American aircraft used UK airfields, including some in Scotland.

But the Russian government condemned the seizure, demanding that the US properly treat Russian citizens on board and allow them to return to Russia quickly.

US administration sources later reported that the tanker would be judicially confiscated upon arrival in the US.

The British Ministry of Defense at the time confirmed that the Royal Navy tanker RFA Tideforce and Royal Air Force reconnaissance aircraft were supporting American personnel, and that "deterring, disrupting, and degrading" Russia's "shadow fleet" was a priority.

Marinera was in the Firth of Forth off Burghead, a village on the Moray coast.

Vance called the detained Marinera a "fake Russian oil tanker," and the US Attorney General announced criminal charges for the crew08.01.26, 12:37 • 5450 views

Julia Shramko

