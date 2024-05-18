The occupiers cannot find workers for the seized port in Berdiansk. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

After the occupation of port cities such as Crimea, Mariupol, and Berdiansk, cargo turnover in these ports has decreased dramatically, and they now function primarily as military installations and looting bases.

At the moment, the port in Berdiansk is used mainly for the export of looted grain and the transportation of military cargo. Despite this, the occupation administration makes solemn statements about the restoration of the port.

However, the real situation is much less optimistic. The port is barely alive, and there is a catastrophic shortage of workers. Access to the port is possible only with the permission of the russian Federal Security Service, as it is a "sensitive facility." russian special services do not trust most local residents, and the number of collaborators in the region is too small to ensure the required level of work.

As a result, the port continues to decline, and the humanitarian crisis in the city deepens.

