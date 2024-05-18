Seized Berdiansk port is falling into decay: russia cannot find workers

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 80845 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107274 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150137 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154180 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250418 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174162 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165422 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148337 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225948 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113060 views

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 39421 views
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 31382 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 63750 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 31871 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 57753 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250418 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225948 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212004 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237747 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224551 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 80845 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 57753 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 63750 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112924 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113824 views
Seized Berdiansk port is falling into decay: russia cannot find workers

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 104357 views

The temporarily occupied port in Berdiansk is barely functioning due to an acute shortage of workers, as most locals do not trust the russian troops.

The occupiers cannot find workers for the seized port in Berdiansk. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

After the occupation of port cities such as Crimea, Mariupol, and Berdiansk, cargo turnover in these ports has decreased dramatically, and they now function primarily as military installations and looting bases.

At the moment, the port in Berdiansk is used mainly for the export of looted grain and the transportation of military cargo. Despite this, the occupation administration makes solemn statements about the restoration of the port.

However, the real situation is much less optimistic. The port is barely alive, and there is a catastrophic shortage of workers. Access to the port is possible only with the permission of the russian Federal Security Service, as it is a "sensitive facility." russian special services do not trust most local residents, and the number of collaborators in the region is too small to ensure the required level of work.

As a result, the port continues to decline, and the humanitarian crisis in the city deepens.

Occupants are building a military base near Berdiansk - Andriushchenko08.05.24, 15:44 • 29089 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWarEconomy
krymCrimea
berdianskBerdiansk
mariupolMariupol

