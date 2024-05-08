Occupants are building a military base near Berdiansk - Andriushchenko

The occupation forces of the Russian Federation are building a military base in Donetsk region near the captured Berdiansk. This was reported by the advisor to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko on his Telegram channel, UNN reports .

Details

According to him, the Russian military base has not only increased over the past six months , but has been equipped with new defenses to the west and north. Andriushchenko emphasized that engineering reinforcements have recently arrived here.

He published satellite photos showing the growth of the Russian military base.

Military base / training ground between the village of Novopetrivka and the village of Kulykove, Berdiansk district. Novopetrivka and Kulykivske village, Berdiansk district, on the border of Donetsk region - signed the footage , advisor to the mayor of Mariupol

Andriushchenko added that it is not far from this base that the training ground between Babakh Tarama and Kulikivske village is located.

Recall

Mayor's advisor Petro Andriushchenko said that the Russian army continues to send reinforcements to the north of Donetsk region through Mariupol.