Searches are underway in South Korea after Boeing 737-800 crash

The South Korean police conducted searches at the Muang International Airport in South Korea, where a Boeing 737-800 of Jeju Air crashed during landing on December 29, UNN reports citing DW.

Police reportedly also conducted searches at Jeju Air's Seoul office and the Muang branch of the regional aviation authority. The search warrants were issued on charges of professional negligence that resulted in the deaths.

After the Jeju Air crash, the South Korean authorities announced that all Boeing 737-800 aircraft operated by the country's carriers would be subjected to special inspections, with a focus on the landing gear that failed to work properly on the day of the tragedy. Acting President Choi Sang-mook said that "immediate action" would be taken if the inspection reveals any technical problems with this model of the aircraft. Six South Korean airlines operate 101 Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

A Boeing 737-800 crashes at Muan Airport, killing 179 people.