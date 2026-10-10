Scientists have discovered changes in immune cells that may predict the development of diabetes and other diseases years before symptoms appear

American scientists have identified features of immune cells that may help predict the risk of developing chronic diseases long before symptoms appear. The study's results were published in the scientific journal Immunity, Medical Xpress reports, writes UNN.

Details

Researchers at the University of Washington analyzed around 12.4 million immune cells from 2,609 people of different ages.

They found that the ratio of two types of T cells is associated with the rate of immune system aging and health risks.

Which diseases may be predicted

Additional analysis of data from 50,000 people showed that a particular immune profile is associated with an increased risk of type 2 diabetes, hypertension, liver disease, and kidney failure in the following years.

Scientists are working to develop a simple blood test that would make it possible to detect such risks at an early stage.

For now, the method remains experimental and requires further validation before it can be used in hospitals.

Could help in pharmaceuticals: the 2026 Nobel Prize in Chemistry was awarded for discoveries related to homochirality