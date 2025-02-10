Schools in Ukraine are switching to distance learning due to the increase in flu and ARVI cases: in which regions

In several regions of Ukraine, some schools have temporarily suspended full-time education due to an increase in the number of patients with influenza and acute respiratory viral infections, UNN reports, citing the media.

Kirovograd region

On February 10, out of more than 400 schools in the region, three have already been quarantined. In particular, we are talking about two schools in the Kompaniivska community of Kropyvnytskyi district and a special school in the village of Pishchanyi Brid, Novoukrayinskyi district. Also in Kropyvnytskyi, two classes of Lelekivka Gymnasium switched to distance learning, while the rest of the schools operate as usual.

Transcarpathian region

On February 10, all schools in Uzhhorod switched to distance learning due to an increase in the number of patients with SARS and other respiratory infections. This decision was made at a meeting of the city council's anti-epidemic commission. The restrictions will last until February 21.

In addition to schools, the remote format will be introduced in municipal art and sports schools, as well as in PADIYUN. Kindergartens will operate as usual.

At the same time, in Mukachevo, where the incidence has also increased by 5%, quarantine in schools will not be introduced yet.

Chernivtsi region

On February 7, 34 schools in the region switched to distance learning due to the ARVI incidence.

Also, in the Hertsaivska community, quarantine will be introduced in some schools and kindergartens on Monday.

Ivano-Frankivsk region

On February 5, Lyceum No. 18 and Vovchynets Gymnasium of the Ivano-Frankivsk community temporarily switched to online learning. In some other schools, quarantine was introduced only for certain classes.

Odesa region

On February 4, all schools and kindergartens in Chornomorsk were quarantined due to the high incidence of influenza and ARVI.

