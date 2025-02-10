Schools in Ukraine are switching to distance learning due to the increase in flu and ARVI cases: in which regions

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 40288 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 85069 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 101310 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 115671 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 98771 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 124311 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102406 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113205 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116827 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 158458 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 102737 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 89976 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 61217 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 105249 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 96486 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 115671 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 124311 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 158458 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 148792 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 180984 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 96486 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 105249 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 136360 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 138172 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166161 views
Schools in Ukraine are switching to distance learning due to the increase in flu and ARVI cases: in which regions

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 123016 views

Due to an increase in the incidence of influenza and ARVI, schools in Kirovohrad, Zakarpattia, Chernivtsi, Ivano-Frankivsk and Odesa regions are switching to distance learning. Quarantine in some institutions will last until February 21.

In several regions of Ukraine, some schools have temporarily suspended full-time education due to an increase in the number of patients with influenza and acute respiratory viral infections, UNN reports, citing the media.

Kirovograd region

On February 10, out of more than 400 schools in the region, three have already been quarantined. In particular, we are talking about two schools in the Kompaniivska community of Kropyvnytskyi district and a special school in the village of Pishchanyi Brid, Novoukrayinskyi district. Also in Kropyvnytskyi, two classes of Lelekivka Gymnasium switched to distance learning, while the rest of the schools operate as usual.  

Woman dies of flu complications in Rivne region07.02.25, 20:24 • 27438 views

Transcarpathian region

On February 10, all schools in Uzhhorod switched to distance learning due to an increase in the number of patients with SARS and other respiratory infections. This decision was made at a meeting of the city council's anti-epidemic commission. The restrictions will last until February 21.

In addition to schools, the remote format will be introduced in municipal art and sports schools, as well as in PADIYUN. Kindergartens will operate as usual.

At the same time, in Mukachevo, where the incidence has also increased by 5%, quarantine in schools will not be introduced yet.

Chernivtsi region 

On February 7, 34 schools in the region switched to distance learning due to the ARVI incidence.

Also, in the Hertsaivska community, quarantine will be introduced in some schools and kindergartens on Monday.

Ivano-Frankivsk region

On February 5, Lyceum No. 18 and Vovchynets Gymnasium of the Ivano-Frankivsk community temporarily switched to online learning. In some other schools, quarantine was introduced only for certain classes.

The incidence of ARVI, influenza and COVID-19 has increased by almost 25% in Ukraine: new data05.02.25, 16:38 • 22626 views

Odesa region

On February 4, all schools and kindergartens in Chornomorsk were quarantined due to the high incidence of influenza and ARVI.

Recall 

The Center for Public Health of Ukraine reported that in 2024, 433 cases of measles were registered, which is almost seven times more than in the same period in 2023, when there were only 65 cases.  Most of the cases were among children - 84.2%, which broke the records of 2023 by almost 10 times.

It's not too late to get a flu shot - expert25.01.25, 15:25 • 32373 views

Alina Volianska

SocietyHealth
ukraineUkraine
uzhhorodUzhhorod
odesaOdesa

Contact us about advertising