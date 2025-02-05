The incidence of ARVI, influenza and COVID-19 has increased by almost 25% in Ukraine: new data

The epidemic threshold has been slightly exceeded in 5 regions of Ukraine due to an increase in the incidence of ARVI, influenza and COVID-19, the Ministry of Health of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Over the past week, the incidence of ARVI, influenza, and COVID-19 in the country has increased by almost 25% compared to the previous week," the Ministry of Health said.

Exceeding the epidemic threshold of the average level, as indicated, was registered in Chernivtsi region. In Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Rivne, and Ternopil regions, the level is low. In other regions of Ukraine - pre-epidemic level.

Between January 27 and February 2, 150,864 people fell ill in the country, including 91,152 children.

"Influenza is circulating in 21 regions of the country," the Ministry of Health said.

4,416 people were admitted to hospitals with complications of ARVI, influenza and COVID-19 and received the necessary medical care. 507 patients were diagnosed with COVID-19 - 145 of them required treatment in medical facilities.

The highest number of COVID-19 cases was reported in Ivano-Frankivsk and Odesa regions. The country recorded 2 deaths due to flu complications and 4 deaths among people who tested positive for COVID-19. In all cases, the deceased had not been vaccinated against influenza and COVID-19.

In total, since the beginning of the epidemic season from September 30, 2024 to February 02, 2025, 2,091,692 people have been ill with SARS, influenza and COVID-19. This is 22.5% less than in the same period of the 2023-2024 season. During this period, 16,887 cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed. There were 87 fatalities, including 9 cases due to influenza and 78 cases among people who tested positive for COVID-19.

