The incidence of ARVI, influenza and COVID-19 has increased by almost 25% in Ukraine: new data

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 10547 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 60721 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 101846 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 105287 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 122709 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102090 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 128968 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103513 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113291 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116904 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 105982 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 102394 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 87221 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 111377 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105778 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 10547 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 122709 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 128968 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 162089 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 152241 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 1972 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105777 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 111376 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138308 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 140086 views
Actual
The incidence of ARVI, influenza and COVID-19 has increased by almost 25% in Ukraine: new data

The incidence of ARVI, influenza and COVID-19 has increased by almost 25% in Ukraine: new data

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22629 views

During the week, 150,864 people fell ill in Ukraine, including 91,152 children. The highest incidence rate was recorded in Chernivtsi region, and COVID-19 is most prevalent in Ivano-Frankivsk and Odesa regions.

The epidemic threshold has been slightly exceeded in 5 regions of Ukraine due to an increase in the incidence of ARVI, influenza and COVID-19, the Ministry of Health of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Over the past week, the incidence of ARVI, influenza, and COVID-19 in the country has increased by almost 25% compared to the previous week," the Ministry of Health said.

Exceeding the epidemic threshold of the average level, as indicated, was registered in Chernivtsi region. In Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Rivne, and Ternopil regions, the level is low. In other regions of Ukraine - pre-epidemic level. 

Between January 27 and February 2, 150,864 people fell ill in the country, including 91,152 children.

"Influenza is circulating in 21 regions of the country," the Ministry of Health said.

4,416 people were admitted to hospitals with complications of ARVI, influenza and COVID-19 and received the necessary medical care. 507 patients were diagnosed with COVID-19 - 145 of them required treatment in medical facilities. 

The highest number of COVID-19 cases was reported in Ivano-Frankivsk and Odesa regions. The country recorded 2 deaths due to flu complications and 4 deaths among people who tested positive for COVID-19. In all cases, the deceased had not been vaccinated against influenza and COVID-19.

In total, since the beginning of the epidemic season from September 30, 2024 to February 02, 2025, 2,091,692 people have been ill with SARS, influenza and COVID-19. This is 22.5% less than in the same period of the 2023-2024 season. During this period, 16,887 cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed. There were 87 fatalities, including 9 cases due to influenza and 78 cases among people who tested positive for COVID-19.

It's not too late to get a flu shot - expert25.01.25, 15:25 • 32373 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

COVID-19Health
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising