It's not too late to get a flu shot - expert

It's not too late to get a flu shot, as you can still get sick with it in March. This was reported by the head of the National Technical Group of Immunization Experts, Fedir Lapii, on air on KYIV24 on Saturday, writes UNN.

"Of course, there is an optimal season. It is optimal to get vaccinated in September, October, November, before the intensive circulation of the flu virus begins, but as they say, the flu season lasts until the 20th week. And we are now only in the fourth week of this year 2025, that is, practically until the end of April," the expert says.

According to Lapii, according to the Center for Public Health, three strains of the flu virus are currently circulating:

• Flu virus B;

• Two flu viruses A - H1N1 (pandemic, modified since 2009) and H3N2.

"You can get sick with one, then meet another, then meet a third during the season. And you may not meet any of them during the season, or you may meet them, for example, at the beginning of March," Lapii said.

He also reminded that there is still more than one month until March. Therefore, flu vaccination remains relevant, and Ukrainians still have time to protect themselves from the severe course of the disease.

Earlier, UNN reported that the Ministry of Health reports the circulation of influenza A and B viruses in 16 regions of Ukraine. Over the week, 106,639 cases of ARVI, flu and COVID-19 were registered, of which 54,887 were children.