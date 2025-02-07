Woman dies of flu complications in Rivne region

In Rivne region, a 62-year-old woman died of flu complications, reports UNN, citing the Rivne Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Details

The woman died on February 5 in the infectious diseases department of the Rivne Central City Hospital.

According to doctors, the 62-year-old resident of Varas district had a concomitant cancer and had not been vaccinated against influenza.

Laboratory tests confirmed that she had the influenza A virus.

“Currently, the epidemic threshold for acute respiratory viral infections has been exceeded in Rivne region. Influenza is a serious disease. It can lead to dangerous complications, such as pneumonia, thrombosis and exacerbation of chronic diseases,” the statement said.

The most vulnerable to the virus are pregnant women, the elderly, young children, patients with chronic diseases, and those who work in conditions of increased risk of infection, including doctors, teachers, and the military.

Despite the peak of the disease season, there is still an opportunity to get vaccinated and reduce the risk of severe consequences of the disease.

Recall

Starting in 2026, Ukraine will introduce free HPV vaccination for girls aged 12-13.