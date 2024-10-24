Scholz explained why Ukraine cannot yet become a member of NATO
Kyiv • UNN
The German chancellor has said that there was no need for a new decision on Ukraine's invitation to NATO. He emphasized that a country in a state of war cannot become a member of the alliance.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz currently sees no need to make a decision on inviting Ukraine to NATO, reports UNN citing ZDF.
“We made a decision in Washington and Vilnius and described the perspective. But I believe there is no need for a new decision beyond this decision at this time,” Scholz said.
He said it is important to realize that “a country that is at war cannot become a member of NATO.
“Everybody knows that, there's no disagreement about that. And in the case of NATO, an invitation is usually pretty quickly linked to membership.
This is a process that is not happening now. Rather, we are talking about, we are talking about the issue of security guarantees in a post-war situation,” Scholz emphasized.
