Zelensky on Ukraine's invitation to NATO: there is a consensus of the majority of members and a restrained position of a few
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy said that most NATO countries support Ukraine's invitation to join the Alliance until the war is over. Germany's position depends on the United States, whose support may increase after the presidential election.
The majority of NATO countries support the first point of the Victory Plan - inviting Ukraine to join the Alliance before the end of the war. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a meeting with journalists, UNN reports with reference to Suspilne.
"We see confidence in France. We understand that the British and Italians will support us. As for Germany's reaction, we believe that its support depends on the United States. We believe that Germany and the United States have consolidation on this decision, and this will have an impact, for example, on Hungary and Slovakia," Zelenskyy said.
The President noted that Germany is skeptical about Ukraine's accession to NATO, but its position is "softer" now. At the same time, the country will be guided by the US attitude to the invitation, and it may be "more positive" after the presidential election.
Commenting on the question of whether there are proposals for Ukraine's membership in NATO "in exchange" for giving up the occupied territories, the President said that this is not discussed at the level of leaders, but "such injections are not accidental.
“From October to December": Stefanishyna says there is a window for making important decisions at the NATO level19.10.24, 13:41 • 18217 views
Previously
President Zelenskyy statedthat the issue of inviting Ukraine to NATO is a sensitive one for the United States and is considered a "red line". He emphasized that this is unfair, as words of support for Ukraine should be confirmed by actions.
On October 17, a senior U.S. administration official said that there was no consensus among NATO members on inviting Ukraine.
On October 19 , it was reportedthat the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine, Olha Stefanishyna, said that Ukraine would be invited to join NATO within its 1991 borders as a sovereign and independent state, and that it would join the Alliance after the war.
Add
The first point in Ukraine's Victory Plan is an invitation to join NATO.