“From October to December": Stefanishyna says there is a window for making important decisions at the NATO level
Kyiv • UNN
Deputy Prime Minister Olga Stefanishyna said that the period from October to December is crucial for mobilizing support for Ukraine in NATO. After the US elections, the process of transition of power may complicate the receipt of aid.
The period from October to December is key for making important decisions at the NATO level, especially in the context of mobilizing military and political support for Ukraine. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna during a telethon, UNN reports.
Details
"The period from October to December of this year is when the mobilization of military support and political support should be ensured. There is a window for making important decisions at the NATO level, and the Washington summit laid good foundations for this," Stefanishyna said.
According to her, after the US elections, the process of transferring power and forming new teams and re-forming the Congress will inevitably begin.
"This is a natural process that will distance us from the opportunities we can get now," the minister added.
Recall
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte saidthat Ukraine will join the Alliance in the future as its 33rd or 34th member.