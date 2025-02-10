Scholz and Merz met for the first time at the debate: what they discussed

The first debate between incumbent Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his main opponent in the Bundestag elections, Christian Democratic Union candidate Friedrich Merz, took place in Germany. This was reported by Tagesschau, according to UNN.

The debate was held in a mostly low-key atmosphere, with questions raised about migration policy, the economic situation in the country, and the war in Ukraine.

When discussing the issue of migration, Scholz stated that the number of asylum applications had significantly decreased and emphasized the effectiveness of the current government policy. He also criticized his opponent's initiatives for a stricter migration regime, pointing out that they do not comply with European standards. Merz, in turn, insisted on the need to strengthen control and emphasized the importance of a parliamentary vote on this issue.

In the context of the aggressor country's war against Ukraine, the current chancellor emphasized that Germany remains Kyiv's key partner in Europe and has already provided tens of billions of euros in aid. His opponent once again called for the transfer of long-range TAURUS missiles to Ukraine, which the Scholz government opposes.

The discussion of economic issues was no less tense. The CDU leader said that Germany had been in recession for three years and that unemployment was rising, accusing the current government of having a flawed economic strategy. Scholz, in turn, linked the difficulties in the economy to the consequences of Russian aggression against Ukraine and emphasized the achievements in the field of renewable energy. He also criticized the tax policy of the CDU/CSU, which, in his opinion, provides benefits for the wealthiest citizens.

