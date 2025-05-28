$41.680.11
"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment
General Staff confirmed the hitting of important objects of the Russian military-industrial complex in the Moscow region and the Ivanovo region

10:11 AM • 17252 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

Scheme of illegal departure of men of conscription age abroad: a preventive measure has been chosen for the deputy of the Zakarpattia Regional Council, Antal.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 674 views

A deputy of the Zakarpattia Regional Council is suspected of organizing a scheme for the illegal crossing of the border by men of conscription age. The court has chosen a preventive measure - detention or bail of UAH 21.2 million.

On May 28, 2025, following a motion by NABU detectives, agreed upon by a SAP prosecutor, an investigating judge of the HACC applied a preventive measure to a deputy of a regional council of one of the western regions, who was exposed for organizing the illegal transfer of conscription-age persons across the state border of Ukraine and illegally influencing employees of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine. This was reported by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

Details

The suspect's name is not specified, however, according to UNN sources, it is about Oleksandr Antal, a deputy of the Zakarpattia Regional Council from the "For the Future" party.

The court agreed with the prosecutor's arguments and applied a preventive measure to the regional council deputy in the form of detention with the alternative of posting a bail of UAH 21.2 million.

If bail is posted, the suspect will be subject to appropriate procedural obligations.

Addition

Within the framework of the pre-trial investigation carried out by NABU detectives, it has been established that the regional council deputy, during communication with a citizen, offered to resolve the issue of crossing the state border of Ukraine by persons liable for military service outside official checkpoints. To this end, the deputy involved a person who allegedly has a direct influence on employees of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine and can ensure unimpeded border crossing.

The cost of crossing the border is 10,000 euros per person.

In addition, the deputy noted that he could organize the transfer of persons from Kyiv to a designated location, as well as ensure not only the departure, but also the entry of persons into Ukraine.

SAP and NABU exposed the regional council deputy immediately after he received the agreed funds, namely 20,000 euros. His accomplice has been detained. He is being prepared a notice of suspicion.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv
