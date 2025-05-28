Scheme of illegal departure of men of conscription age abroad: a preventive measure has been chosen for the deputy of the Zakarpattia Regional Council, Antal.

On May 28, 2025, following a motion by NABU detectives, agreed upon by a SAP prosecutor, an investigating judge of the HACC applied a preventive measure to a deputy of a regional council of one of the western regions, who was exposed for organizing the illegal transfer of conscription-age persons across the state border of Ukraine and illegally influencing employees of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine. This was reported by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

Details

The suspect's name is not specified, however, according to UNN sources, it is about Oleksandr Antal, a deputy of the Zakarpattia Regional Council from the "For the Future" party.

The court agreed with the prosecutor's arguments and applied a preventive measure to the regional council deputy in the form of detention with the alternative of posting a bail of UAH 21.2 million.

If bail is posted, the suspect will be subject to appropriate procedural obligations.

Addition

Within the framework of the pre-trial investigation carried out by NABU detectives, it has been established that the regional council deputy, during communication with a citizen, offered to resolve the issue of crossing the state border of Ukraine by persons liable for military service outside official checkpoints. To this end, the deputy involved a person who allegedly has a direct influence on employees of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine and can ensure unimpeded border crossing.

The cost of crossing the border is 10,000 euros per person.

In addition, the deputy noted that he could organize the transfer of persons from Kyiv to a designated location, as well as ensure not only the departure, but also the entry of persons into Ukraine.

SAP and NABU exposed the regional council deputy immediately after he received the agreed funds, namely 20,000 euros. His accomplice has been detained. He is being prepared a notice of suspicion.

