Schedules will be in effect in most regions of Ukraine on December 23

In most regions of Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on December 23, UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo.

Tomorrow, December 23, in most regions of Ukraine, hourly outage schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied. - the message says.

The company reminded that the reason for the introduction of restriction measures is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and scope of outages at your address on the official pages of your regional power distribution company. - Ukrenergo summarized.

