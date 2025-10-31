"Scaring to death": Harrison Ford criticized Trump's rollback of climate policy

$42.080.01
Ukraine temporarily banned the export of unprocessed timber
05:29 PM • 16245 views
Pentagon approves transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, final decision rests with Trump - Media
04:15 PM • 17511 views
Former Odesa mayor Trukhanov sent to 24/7 house arrest until December 28
Exclusive
02:27 PM • 22832 views
Marriage via "Diia": over 50 couples were denied marriage registration
Exclusive
October 31, 12:28 PM • 26301 views
This is North Korea: economist criticized the idea of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine
October 31, 12:08 PM • 40551 views
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than deposits
October 31, 11:42 AM • 20007 views
Head of the SBU Maliuk: one of the three "Oreshnik" was successfully destroyed
Exclusive
October 31, 10:56 AM • 37364 views
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
October 31, 10:52 AM • 17188 views
"Historic event": Kravchenko announced the first case of a Russian serviceman being handed over to a foreign state for trialVideo
Exclusive
October 31, 09:39 AM • 20497 views
Attackers on the TCC in Odesa near 7 km face 5 to 15 years: the case is being investigated by the SBU
Popular news
"There were completely different wordings and assessments": Putin's spokesman commented on the cancellation of the meeting with Trump in HungaryOctober 31, 10:29 AM • 7164 views
Cartoons with a spooky charm: what to watch for HalloweenPhotoOctober 31, 10:39 AM • 39317 views
The official trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideoOctober 31, 11:19 AM • 22949 views
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhoto02:59 PM • 27844 views
Venezuela has requested urgent military support from Russia, China, and Iran amid a potential conflict with the United States05:42 PM • 10911 views
"Scaring to death": Harrison Ford criticized Trump's rollback of climate policy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 934 views

American actor Harrison Ford criticized US President Donald Trump for his attacks on measures to address the climate crisis, calling him one of the worst criminals in history. Ford stated that Trump's policy aimed at dismantling climate initiatives scares him to death.

"Scaring to death": Harrison Ford criticized Trump's rollback of climate policy

American actor Harrison Ford stated that US President Donald Trump's attacks on climate crisis measures "scare him to death" and make the White House chief one of the worst criminals in history.

This is reported by The Guardian, writes UNN.

Details

In a scathing criticism of the president, Ford stated that Trump "has no policy, he has whims. It scares me to death. Ignorance, arrogance, lies, deceit. Trump knows better, but he is a tool of the status quo, and he makes money by all means while the world goes to hell."

The legendary 83-year-old actor of "Star Wars" and "Indiana Jones" added: "It's incredible. I don't know a greater criminal in history."

During his second presidential term, Trump set about dismantling climate protection and clean air measures, halted clean energy projects, urged oil and gas companies to "drill, baby, drill" for fossil fuels that overheat the planet, fired hundreds of scientists, removed their work, and even banned mentions of "climate change" and "emissions" in government.

Trump, who again withdrew the US from the Paris Climate Agreement, also targeted the climate policies of other countries, pressuring the UK to dismantle its "ugly" wind turbines in favor of increased oil production and demanding that the European Union cancel its climate rules and buy more American oil and gas.

Venezuela has requested urgent military support from Russia, China, and Iran amid a potential conflict with the United States31.10.25, 19:42 • 11014 views

Climate change was "the greatest hoax ever perpetrated on the world," Trump said during a speech at the United Nations last month.

If you don't escape this green scam, your country will fail. You need strong borders and traditional energy sources if you want to be great again

Ford, a long-time environmental advocate, said Trump's dislike of wind turbines was because "he just hasn't seen a golden one," and that the president's legacy on the climate crisis would be "a clear manifestation of ignorance, arrogance, and deliberate trickery."

The world, including the US, the second-largest carbon polluter, continues to lag in efforts to cut planet-warming emissions to avert a catastrophe like the one that hit Jamaica this week, which was struck by a Category 5 hurricane that scientists say was likely accelerated by a warmer atmosphere and ocean.

Earlier this year, Ford himself had to be evacuated due to massive wildfires that engulfed parts of Los Angeles (and their likelihood increased due to global warming), although his home in Brentwood was spared destruction, unlike the homes of many other celebrities.

Rising global temperatures are also causing harm not only through dramatic disasters like Hurricane Melissa and the Los Angeles fires, but a major study released this week found that excess heat is now killing one person every minute worldwide.

Pentagon approves transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, final decision rests with Trump - Media31.10.25, 19:29 • 16252 views

I knew this was going to happen, I've been preaching it for 30 years. Everything we said about climate change has come true. Why isn't that enough to scare people and change their behavior? Because of the entrenched status quo

- Ford said about these climate-induced disasters.

However, the world is increasingly shifting to cleaner forms of energy, albeit at a slower pace than needed to prevent escalating climate impacts, and Ford said he hoped Trump's vision of fossil fuel dominance would not prevail.

He's losing ground because everything he says is a lie. I'm confident that we can mitigate the effects [of climate change], that we can buy time to change behavior, to create new technologies, to focus more fully on implementing these policies

- Ford said.

Addition

The White House wished Americans a Happy Halloween, publishing photos of Donald and Melania Trump handing out candy to children.

