"Scaring to death": Harrison Ford criticized Trump's rollback of climate policy

In a scathing criticism of the president, Ford stated that Trump "has no policy, he has whims. It scares me to death. Ignorance, arrogance, lies, deceit. Trump knows better, but he is a tool of the status quo, and he makes money by all means while the world goes to hell."

The legendary 83-year-old actor of "Star Wars" and "Indiana Jones" added: "It's incredible. I don't know a greater criminal in history."

During his second presidential term, Trump set about dismantling climate protection and clean air measures, halted clean energy projects, urged oil and gas companies to "drill, baby, drill" for fossil fuels that overheat the planet, fired hundreds of scientists, removed their work, and even banned mentions of "climate change" and "emissions" in government.

Trump, who again withdrew the US from the Paris Climate Agreement, also targeted the climate policies of other countries, pressuring the UK to dismantle its "ugly" wind turbines in favor of increased oil production and demanding that the European Union cancel its climate rules and buy more American oil and gas.

Climate change was "the greatest hoax ever perpetrated on the world," Trump said during a speech at the United Nations last month.

If you don't escape this green scam, your country will fail. You need strong borders and traditional energy sources if you want to be great again

Ford, a long-time environmental advocate, said Trump's dislike of wind turbines was because "he just hasn't seen a golden one," and that the president's legacy on the climate crisis would be "a clear manifestation of ignorance, arrogance, and deliberate trickery."

The world, including the US, the second-largest carbon polluter, continues to lag in efforts to cut planet-warming emissions to avert a catastrophe like the one that hit Jamaica this week, which was struck by a Category 5 hurricane that scientists say was likely accelerated by a warmer atmosphere and ocean.

Earlier this year, Ford himself had to be evacuated due to massive wildfires that engulfed parts of Los Angeles (and their likelihood increased due to global warming), although his home in Brentwood was spared destruction, unlike the homes of many other celebrities.

Rising global temperatures are also causing harm not only through dramatic disasters like Hurricane Melissa and the Los Angeles fires, but a major study released this week found that excess heat is now killing one person every minute worldwide.

I knew this was going to happen, I've been preaching it for 30 years. Everything we said about climate change has come true. Why isn't that enough to scare people and change their behavior? Because of the entrenched status quo - Ford said about these climate-induced disasters.

However, the world is increasingly shifting to cleaner forms of energy, albeit at a slower pace than needed to prevent escalating climate impacts, and Ford said he hoped Trump's vision of fossil fuel dominance would not prevail.

He's losing ground because everything he says is a lie. I'm confident that we can mitigate the effects [of climate change], that we can buy time to change behavior, to create new technologies, to focus more fully on implementing these policies - Ford said.

