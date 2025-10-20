Scandalous Dynamo forward Blenutse received gratitude from the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

$41.730.10
48.760.24
ukenru
03:34 PM • 5084 views
Parked near a high-rise building and shot himself in the head: police confirmed the suicide of blogger Kostiantyn HanichPhoto
Exclusive
02:23 PM • 11653 views
Virtual Assets Bill: MP told when the document might be considered in the Rada
12:10 PM • 16481 views
Is there a risk of power outage schedules returning - Ukrenergo's answer
October 20, 08:37 AM • 26432 views
The President spoke about the areas of the front where the situation has improved
October 20, 08:22 AM • 55995 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile Crime
October 20, 08:16 AM • 28443 views
Zelenskyy initiates extension of martial law and mobilization in Ukraine: draft laws already in Rada
Exclusive
October 20, 07:13 AM • 29425 views
Every orphan will receive housing after 18 years: how the new law will work
October 20, 07:07 AM • 11132 views
EU considers admitting new countries without full voting rights: Politico learned how this could help Ukraine
October 20, 04:24 AM • 25739 views
Trump is still deciding whether to give Ukraine Tomahawk missiles – Vance
October 20, 02:26 AM • 26357 views
US President denies calling on Zelenskyy to surrender DonbasVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
3.2m/s
85%
750mm
Popular news
Ukraine and the US are preparing a contract for the supply of 25 Patriot systems - ZelenskyyOctober 20, 07:56 AM • 23342 views
New elite of Ukrainian business: a ranking of young entrepreneurs who are building global businesses despite the warPhotoOctober 20, 08:14 AM • 39986 views
Zelenskyy announced Ukraine's приближення to ending the war, but there are nuancesOctober 20, 08:56 AM • 11232 views
EU diplomacy chief answered whether Trump's meeting with Putin in Budapest without Europeans is not a "slap in the face"October 20, 09:15 AM • 18077 views
Zelenskyy explained how Putin constantly tries to "bribe" TrumpOctober 20, 10:40 AM • 15622 views
Publications
Five incredibly delicious and nutritious recipes with hunting sausagesPhoto03:48 PM • 4042 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile CrimeOctober 20, 08:22 AM • 56005 views
New elite of Ukrainian business: a ranking of young entrepreneurs who are building global businesses despite the warPhotoOctober 20, 08:14 AM • 40105 views
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27Photo
Exclusive
October 19, 03:10 PM • 113890 views
Ukrainian Youth Slang: A Dictionary of Modern Words and TermsPhotoOctober 19, 08:35 AM • 80083 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Bloggers
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Europe
Odesa
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife celebrates an anniversary: even Beckham recorded congratulations for VladaVideo03:55 PM • 1670 views
Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisserOctober 19, 04:31 AM • 63630 views
New Facebook button allows AI to view photos you haven't uploaded yetOctober 18, 06:19 AM • 62789 views
She was in his inner circle for years: Media revealed Eminem's new girlfriendOctober 17, 08:07 PM • 82048 views
Sam Fender wins Mercury Prize 2025 for album "People Watching"VideoOctober 17, 10:57 AM • 79948 views
Actual
Social network
The Diplomat
Series
Film
Mushrooms

Scandalous Dynamo forward Blenutse received gratitude from the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 752 views

Scandalous newcomer of Kyiv "Dynamo" Vladyslav Blenutse received gratitude from the Command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for supporting territorial defense. Earlier, the football player transferred 700 thousand hryvnias to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Scandalous Dynamo forward Blenutse received gratitude from the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The scandalous newcomer of Kyiv "Dynamo" Vladislav Blenutse, who found himself in the center of a scandal due to likes on social networks of Russian videos, received gratitude from the Command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine "for his personal contribution and support of territorial defense." Blenutse announced this on Instagram, UNN reports.

Gratitude to Vladislav Blenutse for his personal contribution and support of the territorial defense of the units of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during the resistance to the aggression of the Russian Federation and the struggle for the sovereignty, independence and unity of Ukraine. We sincerely wish you a peaceful sky, good health, well-being, family warmth, inexhaustible energy in the further implementation of all your aspirations and plans. In turn, we assure you that we will give all our strength and skills to protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine 

— reads the gratitude of the Air Force, signed by Major General Viktor Plesny.

Addition

In early September, Kyiv "Dynamo" signed a contract with Romanian forward Vladislav Blenutse.

The very next day, newcomer Blenutse found himself in the center of a scandal: fans found reposts of videos with Russian propagandist Vladimir Solovyov, as well as reposts of videos from the series "Brigada" and other Russian content on his TikTok page. "Dynamo" stated that Blenutse confirmed his pro-Ukrainian position and admitted past mistakes, and the footballer himself said that he was proud to play in Ukraine.

In mid-September, during another UPL match against Kyiv's "Obolon", Dynamo Kyiv ultras threw cotton wool at the team's bench after the starting whistle.

Also, fans hung a banner on the stands with the inscription "Blenutse - devil."

The head coach of the club, Oleksandr Shovkovskyi, assessed the reaction of the fans to the debut of the team's newcomer, Romanian Vladislav Blenutse.

Blenutse is our player, our fighting unit. He is one of us, we are with him. Say something to the fans? What can I tell them? They have their own vision, we do not agree with it. We need to look at what was said, how it was said, what it was said about. Sometimes conclusions are drawn without going into details. He has already said everything. And we want to say that he is one of us 

- the coach of Kyiv said then.

"Our combat unit": Shovkovskyi commented on fans' reaction to scandalous Dynamo newcomer Blanuta14.09.25, 03:56 • 4517 views

Recently, Dynamo defender Kristian Bilovar, in an interview with former Ukrainian national team, Dynamo and Dnipro player Denys Boyko, said that Blenutse sent all his first salary to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

When he already gave an answer regarding his position - that he supports Ukraine, supports our military, he sent all his first salary to the Armed Forces of Ukraine - after all this, it somehow became everything. I approached him after that, asking: "Were you told or did you decide to do it yourself?" He says: "I decided to do it myself, but people misunderstood me a little, because I posted these videos not because I support Russia, but because there in these videos 

- Bilovar said.

Later, Blenutse published a post on Instagram showing a bank receipt where he transferred 700,000 hryvnias to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

My move to Ukraine was not easy - mostly on a psychological level. I am accused of things that do not define who I am. A month ago, I publicly voiced my support for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and now I want to prove that I really meant it. I am not trying to buy anyone's approval - I am doing this sincerely, and I am proud of it 

- Blenutse wrote on Instagram.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietySports
Social network
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Series
charity
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine