Scandalous Dynamo forward Blenutse received gratitude from the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The scandalous newcomer of Kyiv "Dynamo" Vladislav Blenutse, who found himself in the center of a scandal due to likes on social networks of Russian videos, received gratitude from the Command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine "for his personal contribution and support of territorial defense." Blenutse announced this on Instagram, UNN reports.

Gratitude to Vladislav Blenutse for his personal contribution and support of the territorial defense of the units of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during the resistance to the aggression of the Russian Federation and the struggle for the sovereignty, independence and unity of Ukraine. We sincerely wish you a peaceful sky, good health, well-being, family warmth, inexhaustible energy in the further implementation of all your aspirations and plans. In turn, we assure you that we will give all our strength and skills to protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine — reads the gratitude of the Air Force, signed by Major General Viktor Plesny.

In early September, Kyiv "Dynamo" signed a contract with Romanian forward Vladislav Blenutse.

The very next day, newcomer Blenutse found himself in the center of a scandal: fans found reposts of videos with Russian propagandist Vladimir Solovyov, as well as reposts of videos from the series "Brigada" and other Russian content on his TikTok page. "Dynamo" stated that Blenutse confirmed his pro-Ukrainian position and admitted past mistakes, and the footballer himself said that he was proud to play in Ukraine.

In mid-September, during another UPL match against Kyiv's "Obolon", Dynamo Kyiv ultras threw cotton wool at the team's bench after the starting whistle.

Also, fans hung a banner on the stands with the inscription "Blenutse - devil."

The head coach of the club, Oleksandr Shovkovskyi, assessed the reaction of the fans to the debut of the team's newcomer, Romanian Vladislav Blenutse.

Blenutse is our player, our fighting unit. He is one of us, we are with him. Say something to the fans? What can I tell them? They have their own vision, we do not agree with it. We need to look at what was said, how it was said, what it was said about. Sometimes conclusions are drawn without going into details. He has already said everything. And we want to say that he is one of us - the coach of Kyiv said then.

"Our combat unit": Shovkovskyi commented on fans' reaction to scandalous Dynamo newcomer Blanuta

Recently, Dynamo defender Kristian Bilovar, in an interview with former Ukrainian national team, Dynamo and Dnipro player Denys Boyko, said that Blenutse sent all his first salary to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

When he already gave an answer regarding his position - that he supports Ukraine, supports our military, he sent all his first salary to the Armed Forces of Ukraine - after all this, it somehow became everything. I approached him after that, asking: "Were you told or did you decide to do it yourself?" He says: "I decided to do it myself, but people misunderstood me a little, because I posted these videos not because I support Russia, but because there in these videos - Bilovar said.

Later, Blenutse published a post on Instagram showing a bank receipt where he transferred 700,000 hryvnias to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.