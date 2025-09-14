"Our combat unit": Shovkovskyi commented on fans' reaction to scandalous Dynamo newcomer Blanuta
Dynamo head coach Oleksandr Shovkovskyi criticized fans for their reaction to the debut of Romanian Vladislav Blanuta. Fans unfurled a banner "Blanuta is a devil" and threw cotton wool at the player's seat on the bench.
The head coach of the football club "Dynamo" (Kyiv), Oleksandr Shovkovskyi, assessed the reaction of fans to the debut of the team's newcomer, Romanian Vladislav Blanuta, in the Ukrainian Premier League match against Obolon. This was reported by UNN.
As is known, "Dynamo" fans hung a banner "Blanuta is a devil", and during the game threw cotton wool at the place on the bench where the Romanian legionnaire of Kyiv was sitting.
At the post-match press conference, Shovkovskyi criticized the fans of the club he leads.
Blanuta is our player, our fighting unit. He is one of us, we are with him. To say something to the fans? What can I tell them? They have their own vision, we do not agree with it. We need to look at what was said, how it was said, what it was about. Sometimes conclusions are drawn without going into details. He has already said everything. And we want to say that he is one of us
In early September, Kyiv's "Dynamo" signed a five-year contract with the 23-year-old Romanian forward – until the summer of 2030.
Later, Blanuta found himself at the center of a scandal: fans discovered on his TikTok page reposts of videos with Russian propagandist Vladimir Solovyov, as well as reposts of videos from the series "Brigada" and other Russian content.
Dynamo stated that Blanuta confirmed his pro-Ukrainian position and admitted past mistakes, and the footballer himself said that he was proud to play in Ukraine.
