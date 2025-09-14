"Our combat unit": Shovkovskyi commented on fans' reaction to scandalous Dynamo newcomer Blanuta

The head coach of the football club "Dynamo" (Kyiv), Oleksandr Shovkovskyi, assessed the reaction of fans to the debut of the team's newcomer, Romanian Vladislav Blanuta, in the Ukrainian Premier League match against Obolon. This was reported by UNN.

As is known, "Dynamo" fans hung a banner "Blanuta is a devil", and during the game threw cotton wool at the place on the bench where the Romanian legionnaire of Kyiv was sitting.

At the post-match press conference, Shovkovskyi criticized the fans of the club he leads.

Blanuta is our player, our fighting unit. He is one of us, we are with him. To say something to the fans? What can I tell them? They have their own vision, we do not agree with it. We need to look at what was said, how it was said, what it was about. Sometimes conclusions are drawn without going into details. He has already said everything. And we want to say that he is one of us