Exclusive
September 13, 02:03 PM • 19758 views
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Exclusive
September 13, 10:21 AM • 41777 views
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
September 13, 07:00 AM • 50343 views
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideo
September 12, 07:25 PM • 45803 views
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
September 12, 05:47 PM • 58160 views
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
September 12, 05:37 PM • 36063 views
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
September 12, 02:30 PM • 59230 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
September 12, 02:01 PM • 59424 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
September 12, 11:55 AM • 37848 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
September 12, 10:50 AM • 36927 views
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of PrimorskPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
"Our combat unit": Shovkovskyi commented on fans' reaction to scandalous Dynamo newcomer Blanuta

Kyiv • UNN

 • 192 views

Dynamo head coach Oleksandr Shovkovskyi criticized fans for their reaction to the debut of Romanian Vladislav Blanuta. Fans unfurled a banner "Blanuta is a devil" and threw cotton wool at the player's seat on the bench.

"Our combat unit": Shovkovskyi commented on fans' reaction to scandalous Dynamo newcomer Blanuta

The head coach of the football club "Dynamo" (Kyiv), Oleksandr Shovkovskyi, assessed the reaction of fans to the debut of the team's newcomer, Romanian Vladislav Blanuta, in the Ukrainian Premier League match against Obolon. This was reported by UNN.

Details

As is known, "Dynamo" fans hung a banner "Blanuta is a devil", and during the game threw cotton wool at the place on the bench where the Romanian legionnaire of Kyiv was sitting.

At the post-match press conference, Shovkovskyi criticized the fans of the club he leads.

Blanuta is our player, our fighting unit. He is one of us, we are with him. To say something to the fans? What can I tell them? They have their own vision, we do not agree with it. We need to look at what was said, how it was said, what it was about. Sometimes conclusions are drawn without going into details. He has already said everything. And we want to say that he is one of us

- said the coach of "Dynamo".

Context

In early September, Kyiv's "Dynamo" signed a five-year contract with the 23-year-old Romanian forward – until the summer of 2030.

Later, Blanuta found himself at the center of a scandal: fans discovered on his TikTok page reposts of videos with Russian propagandist Vladimir Solovyov, as well as reposts of videos from the series "Brigada" and other Russian content.

Dynamo stated that Blanuta confirmed his pro-Ukrainian position and admitted past mistakes, and the footballer himself said that he was proud to play in Ukraine.

Ukrainian footballer Vladyslav Vanat moved to "Girona"01.09.25, 15:43 • 3544 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Sports
Ukrainian Premier League