SBU neutralized over 14,000 cyberattacks on Ukraine since the start of the full-scale war

EU stated that there is no mention of a specific date for Ukraine's accession in the prosperity plan
12:45 PM • 11451 views
Lack of light, heat, and communication: how it affects the psyche and what helps maintain inner balance
11:57 AM • 14448 views
Truth under ban: StopOdrex website blocked after complaint from Odrex clinic
11:38 AM • 26018 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
10:18 AM • 20721 views
General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
10:01 AM • 40572 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood market
January 26, 09:46 AM • 21082 views
EU approves full ban on Russian gas imports: what's included
January 26, 08:52 AM • 37700 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
January 26, 07:43 AM • 23235 views
Was Kyiv ready for blackouts? The prosecutor's office reported on criminal proceedings investigating the actions of capital officials
January 25, 06:28 PM • 28143 views
MP Orest Salamakha died in a car accident near Lviv
Popular news
Taxi driver in Kyiv broke passenger's jaw: driver faces up to three years in prison
January 26, 07:59 AM • 30570 views
Technical database failure occurred at the Polish-Ukrainian border: what about queues and trains
January 26, 09:18 AM • 27015 views
Scandalous Odrex clinic passed a Ministry of Health inspection, despite patient deaths and 10 criminal proceedings. Selective regulatory control and what does Minister Liashko have to do with it?
09:53 AM • 30749 views
Kyiv region returns to power outage schedules after emergency shutdowns - DTEK
10:52 AM • 22097 views
New power outages in two regions due to Russian shelling, electricity deficit still in the capital region - Ministry of Energy
11:59 AM • 14573 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
11:38 AM • 26013 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood market
10:01 AM • 40568 views
Scandalous Odrex clinic passed a Ministry of Health inspection, despite patient deaths and 10 criminal proceedings. Selective regulatory control and what does Minister Liashko have to do with it?
09:53 AM • 30770 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
January 26, 08:52 AM • 37697 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
January 23, 03:12 PM • 114768 views
Oleh Vynnyk's friend revealed the reasons for the singer's health problems and why he did not serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine
02:43 PM • 1752 views
New track, new video, new album: Harry Styles returns after three years of silence
02:07 PM • 2518 views
"They wanted a show, but I didn't give them a show": "The Bachelor-14" star Shamiya revealed why she was fined $5,000 on the project
11:48 AM • 9222 views
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - report
January 24, 11:07 AM • 32862 views
Lantern Festival opened in China in honor of the Lunar New Year
January 24, 08:56 AM • 32223 views
SBU neutralized over 14,000 cyberattacks on Ukraine since the start of the full-scale war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 190 views

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, the SBU has repelled over 14,000 cyberattacks on government agencies and infrastructure. Volodymyr Karasteliov, head of the SBU's Cybersecurity Department, spoke about countering the enemy.

SBU neutralized over 14,000 cyberattacks on Ukraine since the start of the full-scale war

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, specialists from the Cybersecurity Department of the Security Service of Ukraine have neutralized over 14,000 large-scale cyberattacks and cyberincidents aimed at central government bodies and critical infrastructure facilities. This was reported by the SBU, according to UNN.

Details

Volodymyr Karasteliov, head of the SBU's Cybersecurity Department, spoke about the unit's work results in the documentary film "Cyber Shield of Ukraine." According to him, the Service's cyber specialists are confronting the enemy on several fronts at once – both direct attacks from specialized Russian units and associated hacker groups, and information-psychological operations in the digital space.

The DCIB confronts the enemy on several fronts simultaneously. Firstly, it is countering specialized Russian units, as well as associated hacker groups. They regularly attack Ukraine, and since the full-scale invasion, the SBU has repelled over 14,000 such attempts. Secondly, we are actively countering the enemy in the information environment, where we neutralize so-called IPSOs.

- Karasteliov emphasized.

The head of the department also reported that in 2025 alone, SBU cyber specialists repelled over 3,000 enemy attacks on Ukrainian systems. The vast majority of them were aimed at destroying digital services or destabilizing the work of strategically important enterprises in the energy, transport, and defense sectors.

The documentary film "Cyber Shield of Ukraine" reveals the mechanisms for countering enemy penetration into military and government networks, combating DDoS attacks, phishing campaigns, cyber espionage, and digital terrorism.

At the same time, the SBU emphasizes that the unit's activities are not limited to defense alone.

We are not just defending ourselves. The SBU, together with the Defense Forces, conducts systemic proactive operations in the enemy's digital space. Ukraine is hitting the enemy very hard, but we cannot disclose the details at the moment.

- Karasteliov concluded.

Recall

On January 25, the SBU celebrated Cybersecurity Department Day, emphasizing the importance of the digital front. Cyber units protect state systems, counter Russian special services, and eliminate agent networks.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

