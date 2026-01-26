SBU neutralized over 14,000 cyberattacks on Ukraine since the start of the full-scale war

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, specialists from the Cybersecurity Department of the Security Service of Ukraine have neutralized over 14,000 large-scale cyberattacks and cyberincidents aimed at central government bodies and critical infrastructure facilities. This was reported by the SBU, according to UNN.

Details

Volodymyr Karasteliov, head of the SBU's Cybersecurity Department, spoke about the unit's work results in the documentary film "Cyber Shield of Ukraine." According to him, the Service's cyber specialists are confronting the enemy on several fronts at once – both direct attacks from specialized Russian units and associated hacker groups, and information-psychological operations in the digital space.

The DCIB confronts the enemy on several fronts simultaneously. Firstly, it is countering specialized Russian units, as well as associated hacker groups. They regularly attack Ukraine, and since the full-scale invasion, the SBU has repelled over 14,000 such attempts. Secondly, we are actively countering the enemy in the information environment, where we neutralize so-called IPSOs. - Karasteliov emphasized.

The head of the department also reported that in 2025 alone, SBU cyber specialists repelled over 3,000 enemy attacks on Ukrainian systems. The vast majority of them were aimed at destroying digital services or destabilizing the work of strategically important enterprises in the energy, transport, and defense sectors.

The documentary film "Cyber Shield of Ukraine" reveals the mechanisms for countering enemy penetration into military and government networks, combating DDoS attacks, phishing campaigns, cyber espionage, and digital terrorism.

At the same time, the SBU emphasizes that the unit's activities are not limited to defense alone.

We are not just defending ourselves. The SBU, together with the Defense Forces, conducts systemic proactive operations in the enemy's digital space. Ukraine is hitting the enemy very hard, but we cannot disclose the details at the moment. - Karasteliov concluded.

Recall

On January 25, the SBU celebrated Cybersecurity Department Day, emphasizing the importance of the digital front. Cyber units protect state systems, counter Russian special services, and eliminate agent networks.