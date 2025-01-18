ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
SBU exposes chief accountant of Ukrzaliznytsia who passed classified data to fsb

SBU exposes chief accountant of Ukrzaliznytsia who passed classified data to fsb

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 87196 views

An official of Ukrzaliznytsia who collected information on military transportation for the fsb was detained in Poltava region. The woman passed the data through her husband, a militant, and faces life imprisonment.

The SBU has detained an official of one of the branches of Ukrzaliznytsia JSC in Poltava region on suspicion of passing classified information about military transportation to the russian federal Security Service. This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The woman, holding the position of chief accountant, used her official powers to collect data on the movement of echelons of the Armed Forces, including armored vehicles, artillery and ammunition. 

The investigation found that the agent passed the information through her husband, who is a militant of the russian occupation forces and participates in hostilities in eastern Ukraine. Later, the woman switched to direct communication with a representative of the fsb. 

The suspect received intelligence information, in particular through official documents and unsuspecting colleagues. Her activities posed a serious threat to the security of military transportation in the region. 

Counterintelligence officers detained the woman in her apartment in Poltava and took measures to eliminate risks on the routes of defense echelons. 

It was established that the defendant previously lived in the temporarily occupied Horlivka, and after the outbreak of war moved to the territory controlled by Ukraine. In the spring of 2024, she came to the attention of the fsb through her husband. 

She is currently suspected of treason and justifying russian aggression. The court imposed a measure of restraint in the form of detention without bail. She faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property. 

Vinnytsia region: SBU exposes two Russian agents preparing arson attacks on military equipment14.01.25, 17:31 • 30027 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
ukrainian-railwaysUkrainian Railways
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
poltavaPoltava

