Vinnytsia region: SBU exposes two Russian agents preparing arson attacks on military equipment

The Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police detained two Russian accomplices who were engaged in arson attacks ordered by the enemy in Vinnytsia region. This was reported by the SBU press service, according to UNN.

"The main 'targets' of the defendants were vehicles of the Armed Forces and volunteer organizations," the statement said.

According to the investigation, the two detainees are local unemployed people aged 18 and 37 who were looking for a way to make quick money through Telegram channels. It was there that they came under the influence of Russian special services.

As it became known, each of the defendants acted independently.

One of them was detained "in hot pursuit" during an attempt to set fire to a minibus of an Armed Forces veteran who was using the vehicle to transport volunteer aid.

After setting fire to the volunteer transport, the attacker planned to carry out a series of sabotage attacks at Ukrzaliznytsia facilities, but law enforcement officers thwarted his plans.

The second suspect was tasked with setting fire to Ural and KrAZ military trucks. He was already preparing for the crime, but he was detained when he tried to set fire to these trucks.

As a result of the investigation, both detainees were served a notice of suspicion under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Part 1 of Article 114-1 (obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces and other military formations); Part 3 of Article 15, Part 1 of Article 114-1 (unfinished attempt to obstruct the lawful activities of the Armed Forces).

The offenders are in custody and face up to 8 years in prison.

Recall

In Kyiv and Kharkiv, four people were detained for setting fire to vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for a reward.