Vinnytsia region: SBU exposes two Russian agents preparing arson attacks on military equipment

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Vinnytsia region: SBU exposes two Russian agents preparing arson attacks on military equipment

Kyiv  •  UNN

Two local residents aged 18 and 37 were detained in Vinnytsia region who were planning to set fire to vehicles of the Armed Forces and volunteers on the instructions of the Russian Federation. The offenders were detained while trying to set fire to the vehicles and face up to 8 years in prison.

The Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police detained two Russian accomplices who were engaged in arson attacks ordered by the enemy in Vinnytsia region.  This was reported by the SBU press service, according to UNN.

"The main 'targets' of the defendants were vehicles of the Armed Forces and volunteer organizations," the statement said.

According to the investigation, the two detainees are local unemployed people aged 18 and 37 who were looking for a way to make quick money through Telegram channels. It was there that they came under the influence of Russian special services.

As it became known, each of the defendants acted independently.

One of them was detained "in hot pursuit" during an attempt to set fire to a minibus of an Armed Forces veteran who was using the vehicle to transport volunteer aid.

After setting fire to the volunteer transport, the attacker planned to carry out a series of sabotage attacks at Ukrzaliznytsia facilities, but law enforcement officers thwarted his plans.

The second suspect was tasked with setting fire to Ural and KrAZ military trucks. He was already preparing for the crime, but he was detained when he tried to set fire to these trucks.

As a result of the investigation, both detainees were served a notice of suspicion under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Part 1 of Article 114-1 (obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces and other military formations); Part 3 of Article 15, Part 1 of Article 114-1 (unfinished attempt to obstruct the lawful activities of the Armed Forces).

The offenders are in custody and face up to 8 years in prison.

In Kyiv and Kharkiv, four people were detained for setting fire to vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for a reward

Yulia Havryliuk

