World, Technology, and Politics Reboot - February 17 Solar Eclipse in Aquarius
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complications
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
SBU detained Russian agents who blew up a van near the special service building in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 336 views

The SBU detained two Russian agents who blew up a car near one of the SBU buildings in Kyiv on February 11. The attackers packed the van with explosives and detonated it remotely.

SBU detained Russian agents who blew up a van near the special service building in Kyiv

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) "hot on the heels" detained two Russian agents who blew up a car near one of the SSU buildings in the center of Kyiv on February 11 this year. The operation was carried out within 24 hours after the terrorist attack, UNN writes.

Details

According to the investigation, the perpetrators packed a van with explosives and parked it near one of the SSU facilities on one of the central streets of the capital. After that, the car was remotely detonated.

The Main Directorate of Internal Security of the SSU detained two Russian agents within 24 hours who committed a terrorist act on one of the central streets of Kyiv on February 11 this year. According to the case materials, the perpetrators first packed a van with explosives and then blew it up, parked near one of the SSU facilities.

- reads the post.

As the investigation established, the Russian order was carried out by a 47-year-old serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, recruited by the enemy, who voluntarily left his duty station in Sumy region.

After fleeing the garrison, the deserter "went underground" in western Ukraine.

Later, at the direction of his handler, he involved a 29-year-old accomplice from Kyiv, to whom he introduced himself as a Ukrainian special services officer and instructed him to make an improvised explosive device with remote activation.

Also, Russian "customers" purchased a used van through straw persons and ordered its conversion, allegedly into an ambulance for transporting wounded soldiers of the Defense Forces.

For this purpose, the car sellers installed oxygen and gas cylinders in the car's interior, and also equipped a webcam with remote access inside, which was then used by Russian special services.

In fact, the gas cylinder equipment was supposed to work to enhance the damaging effect of the explosion, and with the help of the video device, the Rashists monitored the parking of the van at the site of the planned terrorist attack.

After manufacturing the IED, the suspects placed it inside the van and quickly left the location. Then the Rashists remotely detonated the car.

During searches at the temporary residences of the perpetrators, components for a homemade bomb, surveillance cameras, and SIM cards that were being prepared for new terrorist attacks were found.

Currently, SSU investigators have notified both agents of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (terrorist act).

The detainees are in custody. They face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Recall

The SSU reports on the activation of recruitment of Ukrainians by Russian special services who impersonate Ukrainian law enforcement officers. They use fake summonses and online dating for blackmail and coercion into subversive activities.

Alla Kiosak

