SBU detained an IT specialist who remotely worked for the occupiers

$41.870.05
48.450.07
ukenru
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
06:06 PM • 26739 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 106443 views
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 02:59 PM • 70028 views
Algorithms that decide for us: are we ready for AI in banking?
Exclusive
July 18, 02:38 PM • 66705 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many healthcare and educational institutions were damaged in Dnipro
Exclusive
July 18, 01:33 PM • 71565 views
Unable to compete with giants: the ban on marketing between pharmacies and manufacturers hit small drug producers
Exclusive
July 18, 12:44 PM • 70634 views
SAP investigates alleged abuses in ARMA: MP Yurchyshyn emphasizes the need for audit and personnel decisions
July 18, 11:59 AM • 55973 views
New entry rules: EU gives "green light" to launch border control system
July 18, 11:37 AM • 56034 views
Official: EU approved 18th package of sanctions against Russia and named affected sectors
July 18, 10:40 AM • 197117 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will begin
July 18, 07:05 AM • 109689 views
Zelenskyy appointed Umerov as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
0m/s
87%
744mm
Popular news
People's Deputy Hurin got into a scandal: why his statement outraged the militaryJuly 18, 02:37 PM • 105531 views
An explosion occurred in Poltava amid a ballistic threat04:48 PM • 24447 views
Explosions heard in Dnipro amid ballistic threat from Crimea05:01 PM • 8484 views
A series of explosions occurred in Dnipro - OVA05:33 PM • 12802 views
Explosions heard in Kyiv, air defense forces at work07:06 PM • 16900 views
Publications
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 106444 views
People's Deputy Hurin got into a scandal: why his statement outraged the militaryJuly 18, 02:37 PM • 105576 views
Retrograde Mercury 2025: Which three zodiac signs await trialsJuly 18, 11:48 AM • 175442 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will beginJuly 18, 10:40 AM • 197117 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy SobolevJuly 17, 02:31 PM • 376133 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Jerome Powell
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
United Kingdom
Chernihiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend06:06 PM • 26739 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 123750 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 128165 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 134281 views
"I guess I'm done with this": Jennifer Lopez no longer believes in marriage after four divorcesJuly 17, 07:35 AM • 246353 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
9K720 Iskander
Tesla Model Y
The Times
Unmanned aerial vehicle

SBU detained an IT specialist who remotely worked for the occupiers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 704 views

SBU cyber specialists detained an "IT specialist" from Ivano-Frankivsk who remotely worked for the Russian occupation administration in the Kherson region. He created fake "human rights" resources and websites to spread Kremlin propaganda.

SBU detained an IT specialist who remotely worked for the occupiers

Cyber specialists of the Security Service of Ukraine detained an "IT specialist" from Ivano-Frankivsk who remotely worked for the Russian occupation administration in Kherson region. This was reported by the SBU, according to UNN.

Details

According to the case materials, the defendant deliberately did not register the commercial structure with state institutions of Ukraine, as he worked illegally and was focused on cooperation with the enemy.

To do this, he established contact with his long-time acquaintance – pro-Kremlin propagandist Mykhailo Shpira, who, according to SBU materials, was sentenced in absentia to 10 years in prison.

- the post says.

It is noted that the convicted person is currently hiding on the left bank of the Kherson region, where he holds the "position of deputy minister of digital development and mass communications" of the Russian occupation administration.

It was from Shpira that the defendant received the first order: to create a fake "human rights" resource that was supposed to discredit Ukrainian activists.

- the SBU reported.

According to the Security Service of Ukraine, during the period when the gauleiter was actively collecting personal data of residents of the temporarily occupied region under the guise of digitizing services for the population, the defendant provided him with a sample website to create various information resources based on it.

Also, the "IT specialist" was involved in developing Shpira's personal website, which the collaborator used for his media "promotion" and dissemination of Kremlin propaganda. In addition to working for the occupying "deputy minister" of Kherson region, the defendant completed more than 40 orders from Russian commercial companies.

- added the Security Service.

For conspiracy, the dealer used crypto wallets for payments from the Russians, and also received money through third parties from countries of the former USSR.

SBU cyber specialists and investigators documented the defendant's crimes and detained him at his place of residence.

During searches at the office and home of the detainee, as well as at the residences of employees of the underground IT company, computer equipment, phones, draft notes, and bank cards with evidence of crimes were seized.

SBU investigators notified the defendant of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 111-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (abetting the aggressor state).

He is currently in custody and faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing. Further procedural decisions will be made based on the results of examinations and evidence assessment.

Recall

SBU counterintelligence detained a Russian strike spotter in Kharkiv who provided the occupiers with the location of a city council unit. The 45-year-old unemployed woman was recruited via Telegram and maintained contact with the occupiers through a chatbot.

Ordered to destroy a village in Kyiv region: Russian general received an in absentia suspicion notice18.07.25, 17:33 • 5086 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

Crimes and emergencies
Telegram
Security Service of Ukraine
Kherson Oblast
Ukraine
Ivano-Frankivsk
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9