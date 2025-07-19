SBU detained an IT specialist who remotely worked for the occupiers

Cyber specialists of the Security Service of Ukraine detained an "IT specialist" from Ivano-Frankivsk who remotely worked for the Russian occupation administration in Kherson region. This was reported by the SBU, according to UNN.

Details

According to the case materials, the defendant deliberately did not register the commercial structure with state institutions of Ukraine, as he worked illegally and was focused on cooperation with the enemy.

To do this, he established contact with his long-time acquaintance – pro-Kremlin propagandist Mykhailo Shpira, who, according to SBU materials, was sentenced in absentia to 10 years in prison. - the post says.

It is noted that the convicted person is currently hiding on the left bank of the Kherson region, where he holds the "position of deputy minister of digital development and mass communications" of the Russian occupation administration.

It was from Shpira that the defendant received the first order: to create a fake "human rights" resource that was supposed to discredit Ukrainian activists. - the SBU reported.

According to the Security Service of Ukraine, during the period when the gauleiter was actively collecting personal data of residents of the temporarily occupied region under the guise of digitizing services for the population, the defendant provided him with a sample website to create various information resources based on it.

Also, the "IT specialist" was involved in developing Shpira's personal website, which the collaborator used for his media "promotion" and dissemination of Kremlin propaganda. In addition to working for the occupying "deputy minister" of Kherson region, the defendant completed more than 40 orders from Russian commercial companies. - added the Security Service.

For conspiracy, the dealer used crypto wallets for payments from the Russians, and also received money through third parties from countries of the former USSR.

SBU cyber specialists and investigators documented the defendant's crimes and detained him at his place of residence.

During searches at the office and home of the detainee, as well as at the residences of employees of the underground IT company, computer equipment, phones, draft notes, and bank cards with evidence of crimes were seized.

SBU investigators notified the defendant of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 111-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (abetting the aggressor state).

He is currently in custody and faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing. Further procedural decisions will be made based on the results of examinations and evidence assessment.

