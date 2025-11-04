SBU detained a Russian informant who set up "video traps" on Ukrzaliznytsia to spy on Ukrainian Armed Forces echelons

The counterintelligence of the Security Service detained another enemy informant who operated in Poltava and Kirovohrad regions. The perpetrator spied on military echelons moving towards the front line through the central regions of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to SBU.

Details

It is noted that for this purpose, the suspect installed a hidden mini-camera with an additional battery and remote access for Russian special services on one of the local Ukrzaliznytsia railway sections.

In this way, the occupiers could track the directions of movement of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' freight trains online and calculate the approximate number of armored vehicles being transported towards the front. - the SBU statement says.

In addition, the perpetrator tried to identify the location of air defense systems in the central regions. At the enemy's direction, he was supposed to send a photo report with geolocations to his handler.

According to the case materials, the enemy's task was carried out by an 18-year-old resident of Kremenchuk district, who came to the attention of the occupiers in Telegram channels looking for "easy money."

Spying on Defense Forces soldiers while cleaning their homes: SBU detained a Russian special services agent in Donetsk region

SBU officers documented his crimes and detained him at his place of residence. Before that, the Security Service had already dismantled the spy equipment and took measures to secure the locations of the Armed Forces.

The suspect's phone with evidence of working for the enemy was seized.

Investigators of the Security Service informed him of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized dissemination of information about the location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine or other military formations established in accordance with the laws of Ukraine, committed under martial law).

The perpetrator is in custody without the right to bail. He faces up to 8 years in prison.

Recall

A foreigner was sentenced to 6 years in prison for espionage. He tried to obtain secret technical documentation for a Ukrainian aircraft for 1 million dollars.

In Kharkiv, prosecutors secured confirmation of a life sentence for a collaborator who betrayed the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine