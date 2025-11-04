SBU detained a Russian informant who set up "video traps" on Ukrzaliznytsia to spy on Ukrainian Armed Forces echelons

$42.080.01
Tomorrow, power will be cut off in a number of regions of Ukraine: when and how many queues
Exclusive
04:38 PM • 29679 views
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16
November 3, 03:27 PM • 23176 views
A pre-trial restraint measure has been chosen for the judge who caused a fatal road accident in Prykarpattia
Exclusive
November 3, 02:53 PM • 25103 views
Smells of the Soviet past: economist explained why the number of pharmacies in Ukraine should not be reduced
November 3, 02:21 PM • 23214 views
What about the EU aid to Ukraine in the coming years and is there a connection with the IMF - the European Commission's response
Exclusive
November 3, 02:12 PM • 32611 views
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy Kudryashov
November 3, 01:44 PM • 16902 views
Why power outage schedules can change during the day: the Ministry of Energy provided an explanation
Exclusive
November 3, 01:00 PM • 15183 views
Child vaccination rates in Ukraine remain below recommended levels
November 3, 08:56 AM • 29159 views
Zelenskyy signed a law on booking defense industry workers with military registration problems: what are the new rules
November 3, 08:49 AM • 33733 views
General Staff confirms damage to Saratov oil refinery and Russian army logistics facilities in Luhansk region
Publications
Exclusives
Bank hotlines: how to call Oschadbank, PrivatBank, Sense Bank or Monobank
Ukrainian Navy destroyed elite special forces unit of the Russian Federation on one of the drilling rigs: video
Belarus announced the readiness of peacekeepers to be deployed to Ukraine
Kim Kardashian doubted the moon landing. NASA responded
Russian strike on Dnipropetrovsk region, where civilians and military personnel died: certain officials have been suspended from their positions
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16
Exclusive
04:38 PM • 29679 views
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy Kudryashov
Exclusive
November 3, 02:12 PM • 32611 views
Bank hotlines: how to call Oschadbank, PrivatBank, Sense Bank or Monobank
Where to find the power outage schedule in 2025: useful tips
Bilchuk and "Rostec": how the head of the State Aviation Service opened the way for a company with Russian ties to the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters
Kim Kardashian doubted the moon landing. NASA responded
Sydney Sweeney appeared at NASCAR race after argument with ex-fiancé
Britney Spears disappears from Instagram after series of posts about ex-husband
Demi Moore, Paris Hilton, and Kristen Wiig stunned in "naked" looks at the LACMA Art+Film Gala
TV presenter Lesia Nikitiuk and her fiancé baptized their son
SBU detained a Russian informant who set up "video traps" on Ukrzaliznytsia to spy on Ukrainian Armed Forces echelons

Kyiv • UNN

 • 148 views

The SBU counterintelligence detained an 18-year-old informant who was spying on military echelons in Poltava and Kirovohrad regions. The perpetrator installed hidden cameras and tried to locate air defense positions; he faces up to 8 years in prison.

SBU detained a Russian informant who set up "video traps" on Ukrzaliznytsia to spy on Ukrainian Armed Forces echelons

The counterintelligence of the Security Service detained another enemy informant who operated in Poltava and Kirovohrad regions. The perpetrator spied on military echelons moving towards the front line through the central regions of Ukraine. This is reported by  UNN with reference to SBU.  

Details

It is noted that for this purpose, the suspect installed a hidden mini-camera with an additional battery and remote access for Russian special services on one of the local Ukrzaliznytsia railway sections.

In this way, the occupiers could track the directions of movement of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' freight trains online and calculate the approximate number of armored vehicles being transported towards the front.

- the SBU statement says.

In addition, the perpetrator tried to identify the location of air defense systems in the central regions. At the enemy's direction, he was supposed to send a photo report with geolocations to his handler.

According to the case materials, the enemy's task was carried out by an 18-year-old resident of Kremenchuk district, who came to the attention of the occupiers in Telegram channels looking for "easy money."

Spying on Defense Forces soldiers while cleaning their homes: SBU detained a Russian special services agent in Donetsk region28.10.25, 12:19 • 3101 view

SBU officers documented his crimes and detained him at his place of residence. Before that, the Security Service had already dismantled the spy equipment and took measures to secure the locations of the Armed Forces.

The suspect's phone with evidence of working for the enemy was seized.

Investigators of the Security Service informed him of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized dissemination of information about the location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine or other military formations established in accordance with the laws of Ukraine, committed under martial law).

The perpetrator is in custody without the right to bail. He faces up to 8 years in prison.

Recall

A foreigner was sentenced to 6 years in prison for espionage. He tried to obtain secret technical documentation for a Ukrainian aircraft for 1 million dollars.

In Kharkiv, prosecutors secured confirmation of a life sentence for a collaborator who betrayed the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine25.08.25, 11:00 • 4868 views

Vita Zelenetska

