Law enforcement officers have collected evidence against two more high-ranking Russian officials who spread the ideology of rashism in the temporarily occupied part of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the Security Service of Ukraine.

We are talking about Putin's assistant Vladimir Medinsky and rector of the Institute of international relations of the Ministry of foreign affairs of the Russian Federation Anatoly Torkunov.

Medinsky and Torkunov are frequent guests on the airwaves of rossmi, where they speak out in support of a full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation.

An expert examination initiated by the Security Service confirmed the facts of subversive activities of the defendants.

Two Aksyonov's associates who spread russian propaganda were served with suspicion notices

Based on the collected evidence, SBU investigators informed Medinsky and Torkunov in absentia of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Part 2 of Article 110 (encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine) and Part 2 of Article 28, Part 3 of Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (justification, recognition of legitimate, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants) - summed up in the SBU.

Comprehensive measures are continuing to bring them to justice for crimes against Ukraine.

According to the investigation, both defendants are co-authors of the Russian "history textbook for 11th grade students". This publication is a mandatory element of the curriculum in schools of the Russian Federation and in the temporarily occupied territory of our state.

The book completely falsifies historical events regarding the formation of Ukrainian statehood. In addition, on the pages of this publication, the authors justify Russia's war against Ukraine and the war crimes of the fascists.

The SBU found anti-Ukrainian literature in a network of church shops of the UOC-MP. Batches of hostile copies were found in Uzhgorod, Zhytomyr, Mykolaiv and Kiev - in the books they promoted religious intolerance and justified the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.