SBU announces suspicion of two Russian officials falsifying the history of Ukraine

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 30604 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 97857 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 143048 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 147818 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 242981 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172642 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164209 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148135 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 221637 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112993 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 52075 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 71642 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109399 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 43905 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 77809 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 242985 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 221638 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208045 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 233991 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221022 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 30618 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 22566 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 28186 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109399 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112312 views
SBU announces suspicion of two Russian officials falsifying the history of Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24198 views

The Security Service of Ukraine has declared suspicion to two high - ranking Russian officials, Vladimir Medinsky and Anatoly Torkunov, who are accused of spreading Russian propaganda and justifying the war.

Law enforcement officers have collected evidence against two more high-ranking Russian officials who spread the ideology of rashism in the temporarily occupied part of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the Security Service of Ukraine.

Details 

We are talking about  Putin's assistant Vladimir Medinsky and rector of the Institute of international relations of the Ministry of foreign affairs of the Russian Federation Anatoly Torkunov.

Medinsky and Torkunov are frequent guests on the airwaves of rossmi, where they speak out in support of a full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation.

An expert examination initiated by the Security Service confirmed the facts of subversive activities of the defendants.

Two Aksyonov's associates who spread russian propaganda were served with suspicion notices06.03.24, 17:37 • 63053 views

Based on the collected evidence, SBU investigators informed Medinsky and Torkunov in absentia of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Part 2 of Article 110 (encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine) and Part 2 of Article 28, Part 3 of Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (justification, recognition of legitimate, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants)

- summed up in the SBU. 

Comprehensive measures are continuing to bring them to justice for crimes against Ukraine.

Addition

According to the investigation, both defendants are co-authors of the Russian "history textbook for 11th grade students". This publication is a mandatory element of the curriculum in schools of the Russian Federation and in the temporarily occupied territory of our state.

The book completely falsifies historical events regarding the formation of Ukrainian statehood. In addition, on the pages of this publication, the authors justify Russia's war against Ukraine and the war crimes of the fascists.

Recall

The SBU found anti-Ukrainian literature in a network of church shops of the UOC-MP. Batches of hostile copies were found in Uzhgorod, Zhytomyr, Mykolaiv and Kiev - in the books they promoted religious intolerance and justified the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarCrimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
uzhhorodUzhhorod
zhytomyrZhytomyr
mykolaivMykolaiv
kyivKyiv
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising