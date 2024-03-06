Two Aksyonov's associates who spread russian propaganda were served with suspicion notices

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 24363 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 86245 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 58287 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 246898 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 214850 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 184893 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 226788 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250625 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156531 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371935 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 195966 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 75897 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 96688 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 61520 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 54044 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 30220 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 86245 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 246898 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 197118 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 214850 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 16337 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 24828 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 25055 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 54891 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 62354 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Two Aksyonov's associates who spread russian propaganda were served with suspicion notices

Kyiv • UNN

 • 63078 views

Ukrainian law enforcement officers served suspicion notices to two russian propagandists for supporting the russian invasion of Crimea and spreading kremlin propaganda.

Two Aksyonov's associates who spread russian propaganda were served with suspicion notices

Ukrainian law enforcement officers have served two russian propagandists who collaborated with the so-called head of the occupied Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov, with a notice of suspicion. This is reported by the press service of the SBU, UNN writes.

Details

We are talking about Serhiy Veselovsky and Serhiy Yukhin, who position themselves as political technologists and are part of the entourage of Gauleiter Aksyonov.

Two Russian generals who commanded air strikes on Borodyanka are served suspicion notices04.03.24, 12:15 • 26156 views

According to the investigation, both defendants supported the invaders during the seizure of Crimea. Then, under the guise of public figures, they participated in the organization of pro-russian mass events on the peninsula.

Based on the evidence collected, SBU investigators served Veselovsky and Yukhin suspicion notices in absentia under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Part 6 of Article 111-1 (collaboration) and Part 3 of Article 436-2 (justification, recognition of the legitimacy, denial of russian armed aggression against Ukraine, glorification of its participants)

- the SBU summarized.

In addition, Yukhin's actions are additionally qualified under Part 2 of Article 442 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (genocide).

Addendum

Law enforcement officers found out that, on the instructions of Aksyonov , the men organized "branches" of the Kremlin's central mouthpieces on the peninsula. Among them are the Southeast Front news agency and the Krym 24 online portal.

Through these media resources, the occupiers spread russian propaganda, which justifies russia's armed aggression and denies the war crimes of the Nazis.

At the same time, Yukhin himself repeatedly appeared on hostile broadcasts, calling for the physical destruction of Ukrainians and the seizure of the entire territory of Ukraine.

Collaborator who organized pseudo-elections of the russian federation eliminated in occupied Berdiansk06.03.24, 15:29 • 75994 views

In addition, both suspects participated in the organization of pro-russian mass events on the peninsula under the guise of public figures.

Subsequently, they set about creating local centers to spread Kremlin propaganda.

It is noted that they received money for the implementation of this "project" from the local occupation administration of the russian federation.

Recall

Law enforcement officers served suspicion to a priest of the UOC-MP in Cherkasy region who distributed anti-Ukrainian materials and glorified the occupiers.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Security Service of Ukraine
Crimea
Ukraine
Berdiansk
Cherkassy
Kyiv
Brent
$64.78
Bitcoin
$82,602.80
S&P 500
$5,168.81
Tesla
$242.71
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,056.24
Ethereum
$1,790.14