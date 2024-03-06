Two Aksyonov's associates who spread russian propaganda were served with suspicion notices

Ukrainian law enforcement officers have served two russian propagandists who collaborated with the so-called head of the occupied Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov, with a notice of suspicion. This is reported by the press service of the SBU, UNN writes.

Details

We are talking about Serhiy Veselovsky and Serhiy Yukhin, who position themselves as political technologists and are part of the entourage of Gauleiter Aksyonov.

Two Russian generals who commanded air strikes on Borodyanka are served suspicion notices

According to the investigation, both defendants supported the invaders during the seizure of Crimea. Then, under the guise of public figures, they participated in the organization of pro-russian mass events on the peninsula.

Based on the evidence collected, SBU investigators served Veselovsky and Yukhin suspicion notices in absentia under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Part 6 of Article 111-1 (collaboration) and Part 3 of Article 436-2 (justification, recognition of the legitimacy, denial of russian armed aggression against Ukraine, glorification of its participants) - the SBU summarized.

In addition, Yukhin's actions are additionally qualified under Part 2 of Article 442 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (genocide).

Addendum

Law enforcement officers found out that, on the instructions of Aksyonov , the men organized "branches" of the Kremlin's central mouthpieces on the peninsula. Among them are the Southeast Front news agency and the Krym 24 online portal.

Through these media resources, the occupiers spread russian propaganda, which justifies russia's armed aggression and denies the war crimes of the Nazis.

At the same time, Yukhin himself repeatedly appeared on hostile broadcasts, calling for the physical destruction of Ukrainians and the seizure of the entire territory of Ukraine.

Collaborator who organized pseudo-elections of the russian federation eliminated in occupied Berdiansk

In addition, both suspects participated in the organization of pro-russian mass events on the peninsula under the guise of public figures.

Subsequently, they set about creating local centers to spread Kremlin propaganda.

It is noted that they received money for the implementation of this "project" from the local occupation administration of the russian federation.

Recall

Law enforcement officers served suspicion to a priest of the UOC-MP in Cherkasy region who distributed anti-Ukrainian materials and glorified the occupiers.